Ag industry raises $120,000 for livestock agent Tom Ford and family

Members of Victoria's agriculture industry have reached into their pockets in an emotional display of generosity to raise money for a 28-year-old farmer and livestock agent diagnosed with stage-four bone cancer.
More than $120,000 was raised through the sale of cattle and other donated items at the Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.
Forty graziers donated 90 cattle that were sold at Sale's prime market, while barley straw, water, memorabilia and firewood also went under the hammer for the charitable cause.
The gesture was organised by agency Wellington Livestock, Sale, to raise money for livestock agent and feedlotter Tom Ford who was diagnosed in May with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone cancer that is in his ankle, leg, pelvis and spine.
Mr Ford and fiancé Emily Cruickshank, their nine-month-old son Johnny, friends, family, colleagues and complete strangers were there to watch the special prime sale.
"We have just been blown away by the kindness and generosity of people," Mr Ford said.
"I've never seen this many people at the Sale market, and to think a lot of them are here to help us out makes us pretty emotional."
Since the diagnosis, Mr Ford has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, finishing his most recent round on Tuesday.
Among the donations was 18,000 litres of domestic water, donated by Mick and Fiona Courtney, Courtney Cartage, Nambrok, which was bought by Steven and Shelley Boulton, the owners of Wellington Livestock.
A B-double load of straw, donated by Jake and Abby Abrahal, Bundalaguah, and Brad Kennedy, Nhill, of East West Stockfeedvalued at $6500 was also auctioned during the sale.
Mr Kennedy grew the barley straw in northern Victoria and brought the truckload of feed down to Sale for the fundraiser.
"I'd never met Tom before but when I heard about his story, I just wanted to help the fella out," Mr Kennedy said.
The A-trailer featuring 22 square bales was bought by Frank and Dawn Boulton, Cobains, for $2970 or $135 a bale, while the B-trailer of 42 bales was knocked down to Steven and Shelley Boulton for $5800.
Meat buyers, processors and graziers supported the cattle sale component of the fundraiser, which included everything from prime steers and heifers to dairy cows.
Regular saleyard character and grazier Ron Goff, Yarragon, bought the first beast of the sale, a Speckle Park heifer weighing 570 kilograms for 452 cents a kilogram, equating to $2576.
Mr Goff donated the heifer back to the sale before it was bought by processor M.C. Herd, Corio, for $2508.
The heifer was bought at a Mortlake store sale last year and fed in northern Victoria by Phil Wilson, Kerang, who trucked the beast and several other cattle down to Sale for free of charge.
More than $100,000 worth of cattle were sold during the prime sale, plus close to $20,000 in other agricultural-related items.
Graziers Kate Murray, Bayles, and Anthony Hullick, Keswick Pastoral, Middle Tarwin, bought a hand-painted Brahman cow and calf painting for $2150, while Scott Homann, Tallarook, a livestock buyer for Oakdale Meat Company, Dandenong, bought a limited-edition Bart Cunmmings print titled Bart's Dozen for $1400.
Several livestock carriers donated their time and fuel to bring cattle into the sale, the Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange, owned and managed by Wellington Shire Council waived saleyard fees, while a load of firewood was also auctioned at the fundraiser.
Wellington Shire Council said it was one of the largest prime cattle markets, featuring 646 cattle, since the saleyard's redevelopment in 2016.
Long-term friend and agent Ben Boulton, Wellington Livestock, Sale, said the generosity of the agriculture industry was unfathomable.
"Tommy's a bloody character, I've known Tommy for a long time and he would do anything to help you out," Mr Boulton said.
"He's a local face, he's been around to help everyone through horses, polocrosse... he's a local legend and a great mate."
Graziers Peter and Judy Kelly, Airly, donated two cattle in the sale after learning of Mr Ford's diagnosis.
"We just feel that we need to support him in the tough time he's having," Mr Kelly said.
"We've known the family for a long time and we wanted to give them support... this is a little minor way we can do it."
The Sale fundraiser comes weeks after more than $13,000 was raised at a charity golf day organised by Elders and attended by livestock agents, cattle buyers, processors and farmers organised at Leongatha.
A GoFundMe page Fighting For Tommy has raised almost $24,000 from 97 donors in the last five weeks, while a Gippsland Team Penning event in Sale on August 24 and 25 is aiming to raise $50,000 for the family.
