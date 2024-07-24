Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Ag industry raises $120,000 for livestock agent Tom Ford and family

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 24 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of Victoria's agriculture industry have reached into their pockets in an emotional display of generosity to raise money for a 28-year-old farmer and livestock agent diagnosed with stage-four bone cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.