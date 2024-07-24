Stock & Land
Curlew Merinos to host MLA workshop to focus on profit drivers and good genetics

July 24 2024 - 5:00pm
The interactive, on-farm workshop will be held at Annavale near Edenhope. File picture
The interactive, on-farm workshop will be held at Annavale near Edenhope. File picture

A workshop designed to focus on profit drivers to show how a combination of good genetics and nutrition can have a positive effect on a producer's bottom line will be held in eastern Victoria next month.

