Curlew Merinos to host MLA workshop to focus on profit drivers and good genetics

A workshop designed to focus on profit drivers to show how a combination of good genetics and nutrition can have a positive effect on a producer's bottom line will be held in eastern Victoria next month.
Meat & Livestock Australia's BredWell Fedwell workshop will take place in Edenhope on August 13.
The workshop helps producers apply the outcomes of the most up-to-date genetics and nutrition research to their businesses by looking at each stage of the annual production cycle in detail.
The interactive, on-farm workshop will be held at Annavale, hosted by Elise Kealy of Curlew Merinos, and delivered by Coleraine Livestock Consulting principal consultant Meg Bel .
Ms Kealy said she was excited to invite producers to her property for the one-day workshop.
"A highlight of the day is that participants have the opportunity to compare rams in the yards with and without Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) and consider what this might mean for their own business," Ms Kealy said.
"Not only does this illustrate the power of genetics and ASBVs, but other activities also show the important role nutrition plays in unlocking this potential."
During the workshop, attendees can also examine their own feed supply and demand and critically consider their approaches to feeding to maximise their genetic investment.
Producers will learn skills to:
The redeveloped, highly-visual and easy-to-follow workshop has achieved positive reviews from attendees around Australia, rating it 9.1 out of 10 for satisfaction, and nine for value.
At a cost of $200, the workshop will be held at Annavale, 6861 Wimmera Highway, Charam, from 8:30am-4:30pm.
Registrations close August 1 and for more information, visit the BredWell FellWell Workshop.
