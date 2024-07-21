Arnie delivers on its 'I'll be back' promise

Two NSW studs have taken out the top-two championships in the judging of the Black and Coloured sheep at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Werowna Park Black and Coloured stud, Yass, NSW, won the breed's grand champion ram title, while Coonong Station, Urana, NSW, was awarded grand champion ewe.
Werowna Park Arnie terminated his competition at Bendigo on the weekend when he took the top ram title for the second year in a row.
Werowna Park stud principal Anne Barnes said the two-year-old ram won both the top gong at ASWS last year, in addition to the title at the Melbourne Royal Show.
"He's very decorated, winning his three major shows plus local shows as well," she said.
"I only have 50 sheep, so I am very selective with what I breed and he's always had that special something about him.
"He's the overall package - his wool is just divine, he's structurally correct and he's pure Merino so he has all the good traits Merinos have."
Ms Barnes said the ram had its first lambs due this spring and she had line bred him as well as put him over unrelated ewes.
The stud also had several class wins at the event through it's team of six sheep.
"I always love coming to Bendigo because the Victorian sheep are really worthy competitors," Ms Barnes said.
"In the Black and Coloured section we're not just competing against Merinos but all different-coloured breeds.
"That always adds some interesting dynamics into the equation because you don't know what breed you're up against until you're in the ring."
Tom Holt, Coonong Station, said his winning Merino ewe was a standout in his flock.
"She's got great, even wool from nose to tail," he said.
"She stands very well and she's just a really-complete ewe.
"She's only 2.5-years-old and had her first lamb with her at the show, so she's young but has great potential."
This is the first time Coonong Station has taken home the top gong at Bendigo, with the show teams now selected by Mr Holt's wife, Sophie.
"It's a real honour to take home first place at Bendigo for Sophie and myself," Mr Holt said.
"We took two rams and three ewes this year and one of the others got first in its class as well, so we're really happy with our results."
