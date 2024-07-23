Animal health plans encouraged by AgVic vet

Sheep management is being highlighted by Agriculture Victoria, through a workshop for producers to plan their year ahead of time.
Agriculture Victoria veterinarian Hannah Manning is hosting a workshop in Navarre tomorrow with the spotlight on animal health management plans and their importance in a farming business.
Ms Manning said having a calendar with a clear plan for the year was pivotal in success in the industry.
"Farmers all have different circumstances and will have different plans for their year, but the point is they should have a clear list of what they need to do and when they should be doing it," she said.
"Whether that's planning out shearing, or lambing, it's all about animal management and learning what the best course of action is for them.
"Animal health plans are actually important because they make up your farm biosecurity plan, which lots of people sort of skim over when they're doing their biosecurity plan.
"We know record keeping is not a particularly attractive topic, but getting farmers to put pen to paper can really make a difference in their day-to-day operations."
Dr Manning said at previous workshops held through the body, topics such as worms were highlighted by farmers, with the issues covered largely driven by what the producers were keen to learn about.
"Traceability is also a really important topic that I like to touch on with producers in these settings," she said.
In addition to Dr Manning, an agronomist will also be in attendance at the Navarre workshop to help guide producers facing drought conditions.
"Given we're in a dry period at the moment, I have no doubt there'll be a lot of discussion around managing animals through that," she said.
"Getting their animals through tough periods with enough nutrition and condition isn't a simple task and it'll be great to discuss with the producers what their best tips are for that.
"It's important to have both information from myself and from an agronomist to help producers get through.
"While I can't give any intel into how to get or grow the feed, I'm happy to talk through the animal health and have my colleague talk about the growing feed side."
The workshop is one of many delivered through the Livestock Biosecurity Fund Grant Program.
