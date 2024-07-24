Renowned dog trainer Joe Spicer wins ASWS competition with special pup

A western Victorian farmer was the winner of the 2024 O'Sullivans Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Joe Spicer, GoGetta Kelpie stud, Hamilton, won with his eight-year-old dog Clue.
Mr Spicer said he was incredibly proud of the dog and was delighted with the win.
"I'm always wrapped to take home a win," he said.
"You never know when your last win is going to be.
"Probably more than the win, it's just great to be in amongst some great competition.
"All of the finalists here were national-quality handlers and any one of them could have won it."
Mr Spicer entered a total of eight dogs in different classes of the competition that spanned over the three days of the ASWS.
"The cream always rises to the top and the best dog does his thing and finds a way of making it happen where other dogs can't," he said.
"Clue is from a long line of champions - his father is a two-time Australian champion.
"He's just been a great dog for me through the journey because he is reading the play and he understands what we're trying to achieve.
"He is trying to work for me and with me whereas with a lot of other dogs, their instincts are clashing with what you want.
"That's why he's so special because he's on the same wavelength and we've got such a great connection.
"He's eight-years-old now so usually they peak at about this age and work until they're around 10 and then they slow down and start getting a bit too smart for their own good.
"He's still got a bit of life in him.
"He's like a big puppy."
Judge John Latty, Balmoral, said the dogs worked in Bendigo, and the skill of their handlers, would rival any in Australia.
"The standard of the dogs was as good as you'd get anywhere," he said.
Mr Latty had judged all over the country for many years and was hugely impressed by the skills displayed.
"They were the best dogs, there's no doubt about it," he said.
"If you're going to have a dog, you might as well have a good one."
He said the dogs worked were predominantly Kelpies, with just the one Border Collie in the mix early on.
Mr Latty said the top dogs were all very close and it was a difficult task to separate them.
He said he based his judging off the effect each dog had on the sheep.
Each dog needed to keep the mob in one group, moving in a forward direction, and display efficient yard work to impress him.
He said it was very important that a dog did not "over do it" when it came to their approach.
Mr Latty said the dog trials were watched by good crowds of spectators at the event.
He said the Australian Yard Dog Association was all about promoting better stock handling and this was what was on display in Bendigo.
He said observers could have picked up some new tricks to use when handling their own dogs at home.
Notably, Mr Latty said there were more and more women stepping out with their yard dogs each year at the event.
"There's definitely more women involved than back 20 years ago," he said.
Brad Watts, Native Hut Working Dogs, Geelong, and Bree Cudmore, Vera Kelpies, Colac, were joint second place in the yard dog competition.
Mitch Jubb, Hopkins River Livestock and Kelpies, Hexham, with his Kelpie Woodja Cruise, came in fourth position.
