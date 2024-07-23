Cost of troubled Murray Basin Rail Project doubles in less than a decade

The state government has admitted the cost of the Murray Basin Rail Project has more than doubled in less than a decade - with the federal government picking up most of the tab.
When it was originally announced in 2015, the MBRP was expected to cost $440m.
It was intended to convert the Mildura, Sea Lake and Manangatang lines from broad to standard gauge.
But the government recently revealed the commonwealth has tipped in $528 million to what the state said was now an $885 million project.
Transport Infrastructure Minister Danny Pearson said the project was "delivering on our (the government's) promise to build the infrastructure Victoria needs to move our world-class produce from paddock to plate - more easily and efficiently"
Mark Heintze, Murrayville, grows wheat, barley and lupins.
He said Murrayville has GrainCorp facilities, "very rarely gets a train now, because a lot of it (grain and pulses) is going to SA".
"We're useless here.
"We've got Pinaroo (SA), which is over the border but they've got no rail now - all the roads are just about buggered, because of the trucks everywhere, going to Adelaide.
"She's an absolute shambles."
He said rail would have to be cheaper than carting grain by road but he had now got a B-Double to take product to market.
"There are trucks everywhere, B-Doubles and road trains, they go into Port Adelaide and there's hundreds of them," he said.
Ron Hards, Yarrara, produces lentils, vetch, hay, oats, wheat, barley and field peas and says he doesn't use rail "at all" to get his crops to market.
"We do most of our business locally, or in South Australia," Mr Hards said.
"It's just a waste of time, it's too expensive by the time you get it to the rail head," he said.
His property was 70-80 kilometres form Carwarp or Yelta, on the Mildura line.
"By the time you do do one move to there on a transport, then go on rail, it probably works out almost double the cost of what a truck, straight to Adelaide," he said.
"They have priced themselves out of the market - and reliability is the next thing you come up against."
And Rail Futures Institute (RFI) president John Hearsch said Victoria had been left with a project that was 60 per cent complete, when compared with its original scope.
He said the Maryborough-Ararat line was now probably in the best condition of any freight line in Victoria, with new rail, concrete sleepers, a largely rebuilt formation and new ballast.
"But for much of its use, it's the wrong line," he said.
"Trains from north-western Victoria are mostly heading to Melbourne or Geelong - they don't need to first take a diversion via Ararat which adds 129 km to the journey. "
He said only trains from north-western Victoria, heading to Portland, should be using the Maryborough-Ararat line.
"The tragedy of the Murray Basin Rail Project was that it was badly managed from the outset, no matter how the government still portrays it," he said.
"The original scope was correct and would have had the entire north-western rail network converted to standard gauge and the corridor south from Maryborough via Ballarat to the Geelong area also standardised or converted to dual gauge."
Another stage of MBRP was needed to finish the job or, as an absolute minimum, dual gauge needed to be installed from Maryborough to Ballarat and Ballarat to Gheringhap, he said.
"The longer term solution, long advocated by RFI, was a more comprehensive scheme to make Ballarat a standard gauge hub with regional passenger services radiating to Geelong, Horsham and ultimately, Mildura," Mr Hearsch said.
"These plans should form part of the updated Victorian Freight Plan, currently under preparation."
The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) also advocated for the full completion of the MBRP, under the updated plan.
For every year the project was delayed, Victorian farmers lost $12 million in additional freight costs, a spokesman said.
In its submission on the freight plan, the VFF said network efficiency improvements could be achieved by further standardising Victoria's rail freight network.
The state government has been contacted for comment.
