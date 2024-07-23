Survey: Agriculture Victoria wants farmers to explain how bad wild dog issue is

Agriculture Victoria wants farmers to explain how bad the wild dog issue is across the state.
The department has launched a survey in a bid to compile up-to-date data on and an understanding of how wild dogs and dingoes were affecting Victorian livestock farmers.
The Livestock Predation Survey will collect data from farmers about incidents of livestock predation by wild dogs and dingoes on their properties, including:
The levels and frequency of livestock attacks.
How livestock attacks impact farmers and their local communities.
The effectiveness and efficiency of lethal and non-lethal control methods.
This survey was targeted to livestock producers across the whole of Victoria and participation in the survey was voluntary.
Data collected through the survey will help inform a review of the policies and regulations for the management of livestock predation and conservation of dingoes.
In partnership with Traditional Owners, Agriculture Victoria will commence formal consultation in the coming weeks, with farmers, ecologists, industry and other stakeholders being invited to participate and provide feedback.
The department advised that the survey will take approximately 20-30 minutes to complete.
The survey is confidential and anonymous and it does not ask for your name.
The survey would close at 11.59pm on August 6, 2024.
Farmers can participate by clicking here.
If a reader had any questions about the survey, the department advised that they email livestockpredation@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
