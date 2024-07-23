Hamilton farmer forum aims to assist producers during current dry times

All farmers are being encouraged to attend a Victorian Farmers Federation drought forum, in Hamilton, next Monday.
VFF livestock president Scott Young, Ballan, and United Dairyfarmers of Victoria head Bernie Free, Winslow, will be among the speakers, as well as bank and Agriculture Victoria representatives and Hamilton Rural Financial Counselling Service worker Malcolm Rowe.
Mr Young said the forum would largely focus on financial and water issues.
"We want farmers to have a bit of a plan, going forward," he said.
"Obviously there has been a bit of rain, which is fantastic but someone said to me they have finally had the autumn break, but it's just come in mid-July.
"If the spring turns out okay, then that's good, but if they have a dry spring and aren't able to do any hay, what are their trigger points for their livestock and feed budgets?"
Mr Young said the VFF wanted to let farmers know what assistance was available to farmers, without drought being declared.
"There is household assistance for farmers who have tight cash flows, perhaps farmers don't realise what is out there - it's trying to give them as many tools they can use at the moment."
Representatives of the water authorities and councils would also be at the forum.
It comes as almost 1000 bales of hay will be delivered to Colac and surrounds this week, following an outpouring of support for the region currently facing a green drought.
Mr Free said the VFF wanted to find out what farmers were facing.
"Having talked to some of the people up at Hamilton, it sounds it's worse than what it is at Cobden, and down there it's pretty ordinary," Mr Free said.
Looking around the district at people regarded as "good" farmers showed everyone was facing difficult times.
"You go and look over their fence and there is green grass but it is only 22 millimetres (an inch) high, where they usually have 150mm (six inches) at this time of year so it's not just me who is thinking it is pretty tough," he said.
"When you drive around and try to find these good farmers, and you can't find any grass on their place, things are pretty crook."
He said discussions would revolve around short, and longer-term, solutions.
"We've gotta learn from these experiences and make it better for the next time - it's a bit hard when you are trying to find the same scenario and you have to go back to 1967," he said.
"Even though it has a VFF logo on it, we encourage all farmers to come."
The forum will be held at the Hamilton Golf Club, Hamilton, from 6.30pm on Monday, July 29.
