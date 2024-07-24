Government proposes to ban lead bullet use in deer and game bird control

The state government is proposing to phase out and eventually ban the use of lead projectiles in the control of non-native game birds and deer.
The regulation for deer would come into effect from December 31, 2028, and the regulation for game shooting would come into effect earlier, from September 7 this year, ahead of the 2025 shooting season.
It is understood the game bird regulation was primarily targeting the shooting of quail.
The lead bullet ban was aimed at reducing the environmental impact of such 'toxic' ammunition and followed a similar ban on the use of such bullets in duck shooting.
The proposals were included in the government's new Wildlife (Game) Regulations (2024).
These regulations were developed to replace the current Wildlife (Game) Interim Regulations 2023 which will expire in September 2024.
Farmers and hunters alike now had less than a week to provide feedback on the proposed regulations as the deadline for submissions was next Monday, July 29.
Information about the new proposals and an opportunity to make a submission was available here.
The proposals stated that the four-year phase out of lead projectiles, ahead of the end of 2028, for deer hunting will allow deer hunters time to adjust and ammunition retailers time to order new non-toxic stock of ammunition.
Under the option, firearms that were using muzzle-loading, Damascus steel or twist-barrelled shotguns would no longer be exempt from the restrictions on using toxic shot to hunt any game birds.
Similarly, there would not be an exemption from the use of toxic shot (lead) for firearms used to hunt deer.
The regulations also set out a suite of other shake ups in the shooting and control of game birds and deer across Victoria.
The draft regulations included a proposal to decrease the requirements around the shooting of Hog Deer.
The small Hog Deer were a highly valued game species in Victoria, with licensed hunters permitted to harvest one male (stag) and one female (hind) during an annual hunting season.
Government proposed that the requirements to take a Hog Deer to a checking station, once shot, be removed.
Instead, a new 'harvest return' must be made by the hunter within 24 hours, unless there is a reasonable excuse (this would be done electronically through the new Game Licensing System).
The online return would include the name, address and hunting licence number of the hunter who took the deer and details including the time and place the Hog Deer was taken.
The hunter would also have to upload a frontal photograph of the Hog Deer which contained both antlers in full.
Hog Deer tags would only be able to be removed at the person's residence or by a licensed taxidermist or at a meat processing facility licensed under the Meat Industry Act 1993.
This tagging system was similar to that currently used in the Kangaroo Harvesting Program.
The proposals also aimed to create two new recognised deer habitats.
These included the West Wimmera Shire and Moyne Shire, in order to better address illegal spotlighting.
Deer decoys to improve lethal shot success were also set to be permitted.
The current regulations stated that a person must not hunt, take or destroy game using any bait, lure, decoy or live animal to attract game (other than decoys and callers for waterbirds).
Deer decoys were used to attract rutting or territorial male or female deer and could be effective in bringing deer within range and at angles that provide for better shot placement.
The government suggested that allowing the use of deer decoys was likely to improve animal welfare outcomes for deer by reducing the distance of shots and increasing the chances of hunters taking more ethical and lethal shots.
The proposals also focused on safety around recreational hunting.
For this reason, the government proposed to commence duck open season on the third Wednesday of March rather than the third Saturday of March each year.
The commencement of hunting in the first week of duck season (Wednesday to Sunday inclusive) would occur from 8am each morning.
The proposals also aimed to protect game bird populations by prohibiting the use of acoustic electronic callers.
Farmer feedback, ahead of Monday's deadline, was invited here.
