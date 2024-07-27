How stock containment areas could protect your paddocks

Victorian farmers are encouraged to consider containment feeding to protect pastures and paddocks from soil erosion over the next few months.
Agriculture Victoria land management extension officer Clem Sturmfels said paddocks with depleted pasture cover were susceptible to damage.
Those most at-risk are on sloping ground and with a sandy topsoil.
'Once pasture cover drops below 70-80 per cent, damage to soil can occur," Mr Sturmfels said.
"This damage can be wind erosion, sheet erosion, soil structure decline or a combination of all three."
Mr Sturmfels said continued periods of overgrazing would also significantly damage pastures.
He said it could result in reduced plant density and vigour.
"Placing animals in a stock containment area is the ideal way to protect paddocks in a dry season when ground cover has diminished," he said.
Mr Sturmfels said the creation of a stock containment area required careful planning and design to make them efficient and easy to operate.
Containment areas should allow two to five square metres per sheep and 10-15 square metres per cow.
Good fencing, appropriate subdivision to separate different classes of livestock, and water troughs with a reliable water supply are also required.
"Managing livestock in a stock containment area is a significant commitment and requires daily monitoring and maintenance to ensure the nutritional, water and health needs of stock are met," Mr Sturmfels said.
Farmers looking for alternate options to protect their paddocks from soil erosion could consider using a sacrifice paddock or a laneway as a temporary stock containment area to restrict damage to a smaller area of the farm.
Farmers are advised to check with a local council planning officer before starting construction of a stock containment area as a planning permit may be required in some situations.
