Stock & Land

How stock containment areas could protect your paddocks

July 27 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good fencing, appropriate subdivision to separate different classes of livestock, and water troughs with a reliable water supply are required in a stock containment area. File picture
Good fencing, appropriate subdivision to separate different classes of livestock, and water troughs with a reliable water supply are required in a stock containment area. File picture

Victorian farmers are encouraged to consider containment feeding to protect pastures and paddocks from soil erosion over the next few months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.