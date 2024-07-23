Students show off their judging skills, in the Dohne marquee at ASWS

Dohne breeders at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show have continued their tradition of helping train up students in wool classing and sheep judging.
Students from Moama Anglican Grammar School and Longerenong College were represented this year.
Longernong's Georgia Taberner took out the wool judging award for her college, while Casey Quick was awarded the top sheep judging ribbon.
For Moama, Chloe Macknight took out the top prize for the fleece judging, while Aleisha Moon was awarded the sheep ribbon.
Kardinia Dohne Stud principal Don Mills, Corowa, NSW said the education program started prior to the COVID19 disruptions in 2020.
"A lot of schools, with their agriculture departments, like to incorporate some sheep, as part of that," he said.
"We have a wool industry person there, usually from one of the wool broking houses, they will talk to the kids about the finer points of wool and characteristics we are looking for and how to differentiate the good fleeces from the not so good."
That was then replicated for four Dohne rams for the sheep judging, he said.
"In a time where there's a lot more farmers heading towards full on cropping and less livestock, educating our kids about sheep is an important thing for us to do - not just for the Dohne breed - but for sheep and livestock in general," he said.
For Moama, Quality Wool representatives Tegan Falkner, Robe, and Kylie Fotuaika, Naracoorte, SA, assisted with the fleece judging, while Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Stock Merino specialist Wagga Wagga, NSW Stephen Chalmers spoke about sheep judging.
Mr Chalmers worked with the Longerenong students on the fleece judging, while Elders Wool manager Adam Millard, Bendigo, advised on the sheep.
Australian Dohne Breeders Association show committee president, Gunyado Dohne stud co-principal Darren Gurnett, Kerang East, said bringing the students along was "getting the next generation involved with the breed."
He said two thirds of Longerenong students were studying wool classing - "so it's getting the next generation coming into the industry.
"In the future, we hope to have more schools and colleges participate."
