GMW replaces culverts, desilts channels, treats weeds during Winter Works

Replacement of a culvert, constructed in 1910, is among the works carried out by Goulburn-Murray Water as part of this year's annual Winter Works program.
GMW's Winter Works program occurs in between irrigation seasons.
It provides the water corporation with a three-month window of time where it can move water around to complete various maintenance activities such as weeding, desilting, and channel repairs.
This year's works program included the Toolamba-Echuca railway line culvert replacement.
The previous culvert was constructed in 1910 and had begun to exhibit cracking.
GMW Infrastructure Delivery Services general manager Warren Jose said a "mountain" of work had already been completed during the 2024 program.
"We plan extensively for our Winter Works program, as it is a great opportunity for us to complete projects that would impact irrigators if they were undertaken during the irrigation season," he said.
"We always have a long list of projects we want to get through during the winter, and we are pleased to have already been able to complete a high number of them."
He said more than 20 kilometres of channel has been desilted, while 260km of channel had been treated for aquatic weeds in the first two months of the program alone.
Additionally, 10 pipelines had been repaired, hundreds of kilometres of channel access tracks treated, numerous road culverts have been repaired and replaced, while several kilometres of channels have been remodelled and had their banks strengthened with rock armouring.
Among the other major projects completed during the program include repairs to the the Warrigal Creek Regulator.
The regulator regulates drainage outfalls from the Goulburn River and prevents water flowing back into the river during flood.
A large part of the works involved relining the interior of the regulator pipes to prevent leaking.
To do this, GMW created a coffer dam and used a Rotaloc Liner, a winding machine that feeds a single strip of plastic through a pipe.
The plastic lining uses a helix configuration that enables it to lock together at the edges.
The Numurkah-Cobram Line rail culvert built in 1944, was also replaced.
The previous culvert was constructed in 1944 and was beginning to exhibit minor cracking.
"There is still plenty more we want to get done before the start of the irrigation season," Mr Jose said.
"In some places, there will still be changed traffic conditions and an increase in heavy vehicles on the road.
"We ask everyone to exercise extra care in these areas."
For more information about Winter Works, including an interactive map of where works are happening, people can visit the GMW website: www.g-mwater.com.au/ winter-works
