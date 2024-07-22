Three generations of teamwork make showing sheep enjoyable for Grassmere stud

Three generations of teamwork make breeding and showing sheep enjoyable for a Grassmere stud.
Willow Drive English Leicester and South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders, Grassmere, was supported by his daughter and three grandsons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show last weekend.
The stud ran 80 South Suffolk and 10 English Leicester stud ewes and brought 16 sheep to exhibit in Bendigo.
Mr Shalders said he wouldn't be able to breed such quality sheep, prepare for the shows or present them on the day without the help of his family.
He was joined by daughter Suzanne Holmes, Warrnambool, and grandsons Jack Holmes (21), Isaac Shalders (14) and Damon Shalders (13), Warrnambool.
"It's really great to have their help and interest in it, especially Suzanne because she helps a lot with the preparation for the shows as well," Barry said.
The family had been breeding South Suffolks for 20 years and were the only exhibitors for the rare breed in Bendigo.
The English Leicesters joined the flock only a couple of years ago, he said.
Barry described the outing at the show as a "family affair" and he and his gang of helpers had travelled to the ASWS on Wednesday.
Ms Holmes said her favourite thing about the show was "just getting feedback from the judges about our sheep and seeing how they compare with the other breeds".
"It's a good day," she said.
She said her son and nephews were "very helpful".
"Damon is always at every show and Isaac has just started so he's doing well," she said.
"They're very helpful at feeding and watering, cleaning around the pens, which is great.
"They enjoy it and they love hanging with their grandfather."
Jack said he enjoyed working with sheep as they were "funny".
"I like getting good photos of them, when they do something funny," he said.
"I like helping with setting them up and feeding them."
Young Isaac said the sheep "just act really chill".
"They just don't really care about what happens other than when you start to handle them," he said.
Barry said the season in south-west Victoria had been a tough one.
"There's a lot of hand feeding been happening," he said.
"There's no feed in the paddocks and we didn't have any rain really until last week, for most of the year.
"The first six months of the year, we had five inches which was pretty unheard of down our country and 70 millimetres of that fell in the first week of January.
"That's pretty how bad it was but we did get two days of 20ml each, just before we came up.
"Hopefully, it might start to put a bit of moisture in the ground."
The Willow Drive stud was busy lambing ahead of and during the show.
"They've been going ok but we've been feeding every second day because there's nothing in the paddocks," Barry said.
"We will be hoping for some rain and a good spring, that's for sure."
