Livestock agent faces court charged with criminal offences

A livestock agent and farmer has faced court charged with alleged dangerous driving and criminal damage.
The high-profile Colac district sportsman and former Alvie Football Netball Club premiership coach Joe Dare is accused of driving when damage to fences was caused at Colac's Western Oval and Lake Oval in mid-April.
Mr Dare appeared in Colac Magistrates Court on July 22, 2024, charged with the alleged offences, including criminal damage, unlicensed driving and driving in a dangerous manner.
A lawyer representing Mr Dare said the matter was not ready to proceed as the defence was unaware of the police evidence in the case.
He said when Mr Dare went to the Colac police station to be interviewed on April 22, police unlawfully retained his phone and was yet to return it.
"We don't know what the evidence may be against Mr Dare and... at this stage we're putting police on notice that we don't consider the retention of the phone as lawful," the lawyer said.
He said it was "very inconvenient" for Mr Dare to not have his phone which was linked to three businesses.
He said Mr Dare was a stock agent and farmer with a logistics business who was now suffering great financial stress without the phone.
"(Mr Dare) has lost a significant amount of money in the between time," the lawyer said.
A prosecutor said the police informant who charged Mr Dare had only received the download of the phone's hard drive at the end of June, but had since been sent to work in Apollo Bay due to a lack of police resources.
She said the informant was then on leave and had only been back at work for a week.
The prosecutor said the informant was unsure how long it would take to view the "extensive download", but she was doing as much as she could.
The lawyer asked Magistrate Simon Guthrie if he would entertain an application for costs to be awarded to him for Monday's court appearance.
He said his client was heading into his fourth court listing without knowing what the police evidence was.
"I don't want Mr Dare to spend any more of his money that we don't need to," the lawyer said.
The court heard the case had been twice delayed but the first was an administrative adjournment.
Mr Dare then appeared in court on June 24 via video link from a paddock, which the magistrate said was "completely unsatisfactory".
Magistrate Guthrie urged police on Monday to get the phone material as soon as possible and asked for the defence and prosecution to conference in the meantime, in order to manage the progression of the case.
The matter was adjourned to August 26.
Mr Dare, who remains on bail, will appear in court on that date.
Defence costs were not awarded.
