In photos: a look back to friends, family and good times at ASWS this weekend

The Australian Sheep & Wool Show has come and gone again this year after a bumper weekend in Bendigo.
Sheep producers and farmers of all sorts and none flocked to the well-known event to see the country's best sheep go head to head for ribbons and get the latest on what was happening in the industry.
Stock & Land was on the ground to snap up all the action, speak with readers and report on each breed's champions.
Farmers remained in good spirits throughout the weekend, despite the year's though season.
The ASWS was always a hit for families and this year was no different with hundreds of children enjoying the farming spectacle.
Some even got to watch a live sheep birth when an UltraWhite ewe unexpectedly delivered her first lamb in the show pens, right before entering the ring.
Premier Jacinta Allan even made an appearance and we were there to ask why she felt sheep producers were important to Victoria.
Meat and wool sheep breeds were put through their paces with judges also travelling from all over to inspect the top stock.
Ribbons were awarded in tens of breeds and classes and Sunday's results included the supreme interbreed title winner.
