Donors become recipients in full circle moment for South West farmers

Almost 1000 bales of hay will be delivered to Colac and surrounds this week following an outpouring of support for the region currently facing a green drought.
The region has not received significant rain since at least January, and while there might be a green tinge around, there is not enough feed to keep livestock healthy, with farmers around the region desperate to source hay from wherever they can.
The Aussie Hay Runners organisation, founded by Carlisle River's Linda Widdup, completed its 20th run for 2024, delivering about 992 bales of hay on 31 trucks to the region who has often put its hand up to help others in need.
Ms Widdup said when the group was founded in 2019, farmers from the Colac area were some of the first to donate their time and hay to support fire-affected farmers in NSW and now they were on the receiving end of the initiative.
"In 2019, locals Neil Cook and Simeon Garde gave me loads of hay from the community for NSW and then Neil rang me the other day and told me there were a lot of people that were absolutely broken in the area," she said.
"There's not much feed available around the region and they really needed some good quality hay to give to their animals.
"Through the Hayfield Lions Club we were actually able to fund the entire run of hay, so more than $100,000 worth of hay has been delivered or is on its way to the area."
The hay, which was sourced from Inverell, NSW, Katandra and Rainbow will be delivered around Colac, Dreeite and Beeac, which Ms Widdup hopes will support around 60 farmers.
"It certainly isn't the solution, but it's a start for them," she said.
"The truck drivers and volunteers have all done a mental health course and I'm so glad we did because we really get a better understanding of how these farmers are feeling in times of disaster.
"Five or 10 bales is going to give them some time to grow feed or find more hay and hopefully get them through until the spring, but the anxiety they would be feeling in this situation they're in is heartbreaking so we're doing everything we can to support them."
The first bales of hay were delivered on Sunday, with a reception Ms Widdup said was the best since the group's inception.
The trucks were clapped into town, with community members turning out in droves to help unload and organise the hay.
Beeac farmer and coordinator Simeon Garde said although he had enough feed for his livestock, he understood the situation other farmers in the district were facing and was keen to get hay into the region.
"We only just had our first rain over two digits on the weekend and while it certainly put a smile on people's faces, we're not out of the woods by any means," he said.
"There's been almost no rain since January basically from the SA border to the Colac area, and it's just so cold now that everything is struggling to grow."
Mr Garde has been part of about five hay runs in recent years so understands the weight the organisation carries, but said it was an overwhelming feeling when the hay arrived in town.
"The generosity of the NSW people who were able to return the favour for us is amazing," he said.
"Unfortunately, the hay won't fix everything, but it's a hand up not a hand out as Linda says.
"Hopefully it allows farmers to get some time to source and buy a load of hay between a few of them and help them get through a really tough time."
