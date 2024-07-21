Lifestyle block with ocean views sells at Friday auction

A little hobby farm with coastal views near Portland sold for $804,000 at auction on Friday afternoon.
The 15 hectares (36 acre block) did include a two-bedroom brick home and is zoned rural living.
Adjacent to the Princes Highway, the property was sold at an on-site auction by A1 Real Estate Solutions.
At that auction price, the block was valued at $22,333 per acre.
It is located 7km from Narrawong and less than 10km to the Portland CBD.
Agents suggested because of the zoning, the land sale "opened the door" to the possibility of future subdivision development, subject to local council planning approvals.
The home was described as "sturdy" with a wrap-around foyer at the rear of the house and the possibility of being converted to a third bedroom.
