Stock & Land
Home/Property

Lifestyle block with ocean views sells at Friday auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 22 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The lifestyle block near Portland sold at auction on Friday. Pictures from A1 Real Estate Solutions.
The lifestyle block near Portland sold at auction on Friday. Pictures from A1 Real Estate Solutions.

A little hobby farm with coastal views near Portland sold for $804,000 at auction on Friday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.