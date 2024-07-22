Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Nhill shearer's 'hat trick' at Victorian Open competition, Bendigo

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Bone, Nhill, in action in the Open Shearing final, at Bendigo. Picture by Andrew Miller
Josh Bone, Nhill, in action in the Open Shearing final, at Bendigo. Picture by Andrew Miller

A Nhill shearer has taken out the Victorian Open Shearing final at Bendigo for the third time in a row - but by the slimmest of margins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.