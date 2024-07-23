Frosty mornings and new lambs: a view from readers and their paddocks

New-season lambs and frosty mornings have provided ample opportunities for people to get clicking with the camera as the last month of winter nears.
Mount Mercer farmer Cameron Banks was one person to capture a lamb jumping from a round hay bale in western Victoria.
West Gippsland farmer Penny Carney has also captured a series of photos highlighting the frosty conditions on her Nar Nar Goon property.
"She was a bit chilly this morning," Ms Carney said.
Meanwhile in East Gippsland, farm worker Hannah Perkins snapped a photo of three working dogs lined up on her family's Bairnsdale property.
Ms Perkins runs the Instagram account The Kelpie Clan, where she shared photos of her working dogs on the farm.
Tag your photos @StockandLand on Instagram or send them via email to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
