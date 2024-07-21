Sheep sell to four states at Dorper Sheep Society of Australia sale at ASWS

WA-based Kaya Dorpers, of Narrogin, sold the top-priced Dorper ram at the Dorper Sheep Society of Australia sale at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo on Sunday.
The top-priced ram was the Dorper, Kaya 220709, which had won grand champion ram in the show ring the day prior under judge Christo Harmse of Gunnedah, NSW.
He was bought by Ben and Nicole Crozier, Willcannia, NSW, for $8500.
By Kaya 200231 and out of Kaya 190430, the August-2022 drop recorded breeding values of -0.34 for birthweight and +11.45 for post-weaning weight.
Kaya had already used him in its program.
The Croziers also bought the second top-priced ram, Kaya White 220354, for $5500.
The May-2022 drop, by Kaya White 200341 and out of Kaya White 181046, had also been used in the Kaya stud and had been awarded grand champion White Dorper ram.
His figures included -2.8 shear force, -0.18 birthweight and +12.23 post-weaning weight.
The third top-priced ram at $3000 was Kaya White 230306, again bought by the Croziers.
Mr Crozier said the rams had a good mix of phenotype and figures.
The Crozier family runs about 4000 Dorper ewes and 3000 White Dorper ewes across 62,322 hectares.
"We're mainly using line breeding of the Kaya, Dell and Red Rock genetics," he said.
"We've got a lot of very similar sheep to the style that the studs have, so we want to stay the same consistency right through.
"If we can get good figures going right through our average of our flock will hopefully stabilise and that's hopefully our breeding for our future."
The top-priced ram would be used in their stud, Black Jack Dorpers, which was established last year.
He said they had been unsure what to expect when it came to prices at the sale but it was respectable.
Other buyers included Wirlinga Park, Wirlinga, NSW, who paid $2000 for Kaya White 230772, by Kaya White 210457 and out of Kaya White 190413.
Red Rock Dorpers, Keith, SA, also paid $2000 for Kaya 230749, by Kaya 210939 and out of Kaya 180911.
Dell African Dumisa Dorpers & White Dorpers of Moama, NSW, exhibited the top-priced ewe, which sold to Brummys Blacks, Bangham, SA, for $2000.
Hay War Memorial High School's Aberline stud, Hay, NSW, sold Aberline Goose, by Dell Dorpers 200054 and out of Aberline Eve, to ND and AJ Courtney, Wilby, for $1400.
Dell Dorpers 230141 was an April-2023 drop and was scanned in lamb with twins.
She was embryo-transfer bred by Prieska Dorper 210534 and out of Dell Dorpers 210068.
Brummys Blacks stud principal Danny Brumfield said the ewe was his only purchase and he had his eye on her from the start.
He had used Dell genetics previously and they suited his flock, he said.
"She's got good length, rib, shedding ability and a beautiful head," he said.
"She's a similar sheep to what we've got."
The second top-priced ewe at $1600 was Dell Dorpers 230102 (ET), which sold to the Croziers.
Also by Prieska Dorper 210534, she was out of Dell 180192 and was also SIL with twins.
Kyne Park, Marong, paid $1500 for Dell Dorpers 230250, by Dell Dorpers 190473 and out of Dell Dorpers 180527.
The May-2023 drop ranked in the top ten per cent for shear force at -1.56 and was SIL with a single.
All up, 15 of 46 sold to average $2203.
Elders conducted the sale with Ryan Bajada, Wagga Wagga, NSW, the auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
