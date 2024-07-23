Ray's focus on conformation recognised in the Bendigo showring

Wiltipoll breeder Ray Newman has won the breed's top prize at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Mr Newman, who runs Muskdale Wiltipoll stud at Axedale, was presented with the supreme champion ribbon for his champion ram.
The ram won against the champion ewe, which was also bred by Mr Newman.
He said the ram ticked the most-important box for him - conformation.
"Confirmation is the main thing I go on," he said.
"You can't build a house without having it straight and level, and it's the same with your animals."
He said the 18-month-old ram had scanned very well.
"He was a late-drop lamb, he wasn't born until almost the end of October, and normally they drop in June and July, so that meant he didn't grow as fast as the others," he said.
"At 88 kilograms he scanned 47 square centimetres for eye muscle area (EMA) and 7 millimetres for fat, so he's all meat.
"Wiltipolls don't tend to fully grow out until 2-3-years-old, so he's still got some growing ahead of him."
Mr Newman said his champion ewe also scanned very well, with a good EMA and low fat content, and she ticked the important conformation box, too.
"I had a group of 13 sheep to choose from, but I got it down to the final six and it was mainly conformation that I was looking at," he said.
Muskdale was the only Wiltipoll exhibitor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.