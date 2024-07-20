Merino icon Phil Toland receives industry life membership for his innovative vision

A veteran Victorian Merino breeder described as an innovator and leader of research and genetics is the newest honorary life member of the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders.
Phil Toland, Toland Poll Merino stud, Violet Town, was announced as the organisation's newest inductee during the all-purpose Merino competition - a class which he established - at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday.
"It took me by complete surprise," Mr Toland said.
The AASMB said Mr Toland was at the "cutting edge" of new ideas and technology for the breed, and was one of the first stud breeders to "seriously address" improving the carcase attributes of Merinos.
"Phil was known in the 1990s for producing quality high-rainfall wool as an early adopter of objective measurement... the Toland sheep have been at the forefront of dual-purpose selection," AASMB president Alan Harris, Koole Vale Merino stud, Costerfield, said.
"One of Phil's passions has been this class, the all-purpose class which he instigated and has been head steward."
The all-purpose class, named by Mr Toland, promotes the dual benefits of the Merino breed.
"The all-purpose competition brings another aspect of the Merino to the fore, and that's the meat and carcase side, which aims to promote the fact the Merino is not just a wool sheep," Mr Toland said.
"It provides a competition for sheep which are broad crimp and fine micron... and that's the only class in the show system that caters for that type of wool which represents more than 50 per cent of the Australian clip."
Mr Harris said the incorporation of muscle and fat characteristics into the all-purpose class, to improve the meat content and doing-ability of the animal, were a result of Mr Toland's work.
"With a scientific background, Phil adopted the latest equipment, research and technology to produce accurate data on the traits that were important for carcass improvement," Mr Harris said.
"Others were also embarking on this research but it was Phil's determination to promote this kind of Merino to the industry that sets him apart."
Mr Toland served as an AASMB board member from 2008-2017, and was president between 2012-2015.
He has also been a tireless contributor to other organisations, including Sheep Genetics, and was instrumental in establishing the Merino Lifetime Productivity and the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation programs.
At a stud level, he has spent a lifetime working with Merinos, both at the Bindawarra stud with his brother, Murray, and at Toland Merino stud with his family.
"Phil was one of the very early activists in breeding Merinos with natural genetic resistance to worms," Mr Harris said.
"Worms are the major animal health problem for sheep in the higher rainfall areas of Australia.
"With worm resistance to drenches increasing at an alarming rate, this work is of exceptional importance."
He is also a life member of Merino Victoria and served as a head steward at the ASWS until last year.
In 2014, Mr Toland led the Australian delegation to the World Merino Conference in South Africa.
"It's a great honour to look back at all the work I've done... it caught me by surprise," Mr Toland said.
"It's a privilege and an honour to receive the life membership... I've done 25 years of service on various committees and heads of things, but I never expected to receive something like this."
