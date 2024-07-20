NSW stud ewe sizzles with style to supreme Border Leicester title in Bendigo

A New South Wales stud did the business at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday with a supreme ribbon win for its champion ewe.
Bauer Border Leicester stud, Ariah Park, NSW, took home the breed title for its year old ewe.
Stud principal Jamie Buerckner said the ewe was one of his favourites and he had hoped it'd deliver a ribbon.
"She's just so correct," he said.
"She's just a big, upstanding ewe and she has a lovely fleece of wool on her."
Mr Buerckner also said the ewe had a "perfect top-line" and "beautiful head".
He ran 600 stud ewes at Ariah Park, an hour north of Wagga Wagga.
He said the first cross ewe produced through joining the Border Leicester ram over a Merino ewe, just couldn't be bet as a prime lamb mother.
Judge Jeff Sutton, Temora, NSW, said the supreme champion had excellent style.
"It was particularly her style through the head, right through the fleece," he said.
"The style generally was magnificent, she had great balance and tremendous bone.
"You don't get many more stylish animals from the one you saw today."
The champion ram ribbon was taken home by Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell, NSW.
Stud principal Kylie Anderson said the ram was a "really lovely ram with good balance and a lovely fleece".
"He just parades well," she said.
The stud ran 400 stud ewes and had been in operation for 56 years after it was originally started by her father in law.
Ms Anderson said she loved showing, having first got involved 10 years ago.
Mr Sutton said the champion ram had superb balance and great carcass.
"He's beautiful in the fleece with great growth for age," he said.
He said the Border Leicester breed was at almost the best it ever was, in terms of ewe and ram quality.
"At the top end it is, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"The quality is here.
"There are serious breeders that come down to the ASWS and they are professional conditions of their sheep."
The reserve champion ram ribbon was also won by the Bauer Border Leicester stud.
Both the champion and reserve champion ram were champion and reserve junior rams and before that, first and second place in their ram under 1.5 years old class.
The grand champion, and eventual supreme breed champion ewe, along with the reserve champion ewe, were also champion and reserve junior ewe and before that, first and second place in their ewe under 1.5 years old class.
The reserve ewe was bred by the Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo, NSW.
Stud principal Ben Simmons said his ewe had "overall correctness and a very heavy, dense, good quality Border Leicester fleece".
"She's got a very good feminine head, she's structurally bomb proof and has unreal carcass," he said.
Mr Simmons had good hopes for the 10 month old ewe lamb before the show.
He ran 360 stud ewes and a prime lamb enterprise along with an irrigation and contract hay making business.
Talbragar also won the most successful exhibitor ribbon.
Mr Simmons said there was always going to be money in Border Leicesters.
"You've got your die hard first cross ewe blokes for the prime lambs that are always going to be there and the markets on the way back up again," he said.
Lochlann Caldwell, Tongala, won the novice champion ribbon for his ram.
The 18-year-old started his Geraldine Loch Border Leicester stud three years ago and now had 50 stud ewes.
His father Brad Caldwell exhibited the ram on Saturday afternoon as Lochlann had to leave proceedings to play footy.
