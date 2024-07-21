Champion ribbon makes Suffolk stud's 8.5-hour trip to Bendigo worthwhile

A ram by Bowen Suffolk stud, Millthorpe, NSW, has come out on top after a big day of judging at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The ram won the breed's supreme championship in Bendigo over the champion ewe, which was exhibited by Cotter Suffolk stud, Beeac.
Judge Chris Badcock, Fairbank sheep stud, Hagley, Tas, said it was hard to split the two champions.
"They were two very worthy examples of the breed," Mr Badcock said.
"My decision basically came down to looking at both animals and figuring out what I wouldn't change about each of them, and there was probably less I wanted to change about the ram.
"He was a pretty-complete animal, in my view."
He said the ewe handled herself very well.
"She expresses that muscle right through her loin, and the back and spine and into the hindquarter," he said.
"But she doesn't lose any of those feminine attributes."
Bowen Suffolk stud principal Greg Good said the win made the 8.5-hour trip to Bendigo from NSW worthwhile.
Mr Good brought 12 sheep to the ASWS - eight rams and four ewes - and said the rams in particular were a "very even bunch".
"There wasn't much between them," he said.
"[The champion ram's] half brothers have done well at shows at Sydney, Bathurst, NSW, Dubbo, NSW, and now Bendigo.
"The champion was reserve champion ram at Dubbo, so it just goes to show how even they are and that different judges pick different types to win."
The rams were by a home-bred ram, Bowen Jacky.
He described the top ram as "hard to fault".
"He's a really correct ram and has all of the attributes of a true Suffolk," he said.
Mr Good said the ram would be offered for sale at the stud's upcoming on-property ram sale in September.
Cotter Suffolk stud principal Pia Cotter said they brought their biggest-ever contingent of sheep to the ASWS this year.
The family brought 12 Suffolks and three White Suffolks to Bendigo.
"We were pretty happy with our sheep this year, so we thought we'd bring more than we normally would," Ms Cotter said.
They were rewarded for their efforts by winning most successful exhibitor of the breed.
"It's the biggest show of its kind in the southern hemisphere, so it's an important show for us; we come every year," she said.
"It's always special to win a broad ribbon and be recognised against such a major cohort of sheep."
Ms Cotter said the ewe, which came from the under 1.5-year-old class, was from a line of ewes bred out of a ram from the Blackbutt Suffolk stud, Bencubbin, WA.
"We consider her a moderate-sized ewe, with a reliable frame and very true to type," she said.
She said she had been taken to the Pakenham show prior, where she also won champion Suffolk ewe.
She said it was important to get the sheep accustomed to the showring before bringing them to such a big event like Bendigo.
She said they would retain the ewe in the stud, unless someone showed interest in buying her.
