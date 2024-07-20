Four-year-old ewe with lambs is top Corriedale exhibit in ASWS showring

A ewe that was destined for the showring but missed the chance the last three years finally got her time in the spotlight.
And it was worth the wait, with the ewe going on to claim supreme Corriedale exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
The four-year-old ewe was shown by Bridget Leahy and Kane Hildred, Montone Corriedale stud, Mortlake, with two three-month-old lambs at foot.
The duo said the ewe was supposed to be shown the last three years, but with lockdowns and Ms Leahy having a go at judging, the time was never right to bring her to Bendigo.
So they were ecstatic to get the win with the ewe they said was "by far the best ewe we have ever bred".
"She's from our best maternal line that has continuously bred well for us and achieved good things in the showring," Mr Hildred said.
"We did try to flush her when she was younger but it didn't quite take, so hopefully we'll be able to flush her again."
Montone also won champion ram, and Ms Leahy said it was "hard to put into words" what it meant to them to "win the double".
Mr Hildred said the best they had ever done in the showring was winning reserve junior champion ewe at last year's ASWS, so this win was on another level.
"We were very happy with the sheep that we presented, so to win is a bonus," he said.
"There's a lot of effort that goes into it, so it's really icing on the cake to take those wins."
Ms Leahy said the champion ram was a standout as a ram lamb.
"He's had exceptional growth," she said.
"We saw potential in him as a lamb so we joined him and he'll have some lambs on the ground in August."
She said his wool was also on the finer side - at 28 micron - which was "right in the spot where we want them".
The ram was by Sweetfield 44/16, affectionately named Arch, who won interbreed champion longwool exhibit at Bendigo in 2017.
Corriedale judge Peter Blackwood, Blackwood Corriedale stud, Evandale, Tas, said both champion exhibits demonstrated the direction the Corriedale breed was headed in.
Mr Blackwood said they both had depth of body, and weren't extreme, while still having good hindquarter, shape and loin.
"They were true, sound Corriedales, and stood up well on their feet," he said.
He said it was hard to split the champion ram and ewe.
"The ewe was doing a great job with her lambs, while still being able to hold herself together nicely," he said.
He said the quality of the Corriedale exhibits at Bendigo demonstrated their dual-purpose ability.
"They were really showing the qualities the breed can offer - they've got carcase shape and wool value," he said.
Kate Methven, Tuerong Valley Corriedale stud, Branxholme, was awarded most-successful exhibitor for the open and shorn classes.
Ms Methven said it was an "amazing" reward.
"It was definitely unexpected and I'm very appreciative to be chosen," she said.
"I bought seven sheep to the show this year and it's probably one of the best show teams I've brought to Bendigo.
"I'm very happy with how they came up."
