Watch: UltraWhite ewe opts out of show ring to delivery surprise lamb at ASWS

Day two of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo saw an unexpected delivery in the pens.
An UltraWhite ewe lamb began labour Friday morning and delivered a healthy single ram lamb in front of tens of spectators.
The ewe lamb was about to enter the show ring to be judged by Ian Gilmore, Oberon, NSW, when it decided to opt for the labour ward instead of ribbon winning prospects.
The year old ewe took about two hours to deliver the Ultra White ram lamb.
Bundara Downs UltraWhite stud principal Steve Funke, Western Flat, South Australia, said he hadn't expected the ewe to lamb so early.
"I tried to leave the closest ones at home," he quipped.
Regardless of the unplanned nature of the birth, Mr Funke was happy with the successful outcome.
He gave the ewe lamb some extra pen space and she delivered the lamb with no problems.
Mother and baby were doing well.
The UltraWhite breed supreme champion ribbon was awarded to a large Western Australian stud and readers can find out more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.