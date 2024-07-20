Australian Sheep & Wool Show is 'family time' for many stud breeders

Children from stud breeding families are a common sight at the annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo.
They are often there from an early age, with a number of newborns and children still to reach their first birthday.
Some, like the Settineris, Banksia Australian Whites, Inverleigh, and the Bourchiers, Timberlea, Strathmerton, are even involved in handling sheep, on the show floor.
Sam Potter, Fairview Polwarths, Colac, said extended family often came to the show.
"We really like sharing the experience with them, and being a part of it," she said.
"Dulcie is at the age where she can at lease be beside me, when I am holding the sheep, definitely at home they are part of it, day-in and day-out, feeding and doing preparation."
Banksia Australian Whites stud co-principal, Deb Morrison said it was "incredibly important" to get the children involved in agriculture and experience the environment.
"It's a fantastic place for the kids to see, and learn and be involved in - they were able to see a lamb being born," Ms Morrison said.
"It's just a fabulous experience for them."
She said it was good to see the hard work done by her daughters, Grace and Matilda pay off in the ring.
