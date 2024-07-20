Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

WA stud wins supreme UltraWhite ribbon at ASWS despite 'tough' season

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated July 20 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillcroft Farms Ultra White stud principal Dawson Bradford, Cuballing, Western Australia, with his granddaughter Emily Adams, Cuballing, and their supreme champion ram. Picture by Barry Murphy
Hillcroft Farms Ultra White stud principal Dawson Bradford, Cuballing, Western Australia, with his granddaughter Emily Adams, Cuballing, and their supreme champion ram. Picture by Barry Murphy

A Western Australia stud won the supreme champion UltraWhite ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday, despite the state's tough season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.