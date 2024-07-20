WA stud wins supreme UltraWhite ribbon at ASWS despite 'tough' season

A Western Australia stud won the supreme champion UltraWhite ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday, despite the state's tough season.
Dawson Bradford, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Cuballing, WA, took home the breed's top prize for his ram.
The supreme champion was exhibited by Mr Bradford's granddaughter Emily Adams, Cuballing.
He was one of the founding breeders of the UltraWhite breed in Australia and ran 1000 stud ewes.
Mr Bradford said his top ram stood out from when it was a lamb and he thought it was its structure and muscle that led judge Ian Gilmore, Oberon, NSW, to award the ram the supreme ribbon.
"It's the strength shown in the ram," Mr Bradford said.
"He's so strong, heavy-muscled, with strong growth and so well balanced," he said.
He said the ram was joined to ewes twice this year already and he already had lambs on the ground.
"He's only just come out of the ewes two weeks before we brought him down here," he said.
"He's very much in his working clothes."
Mr Bradford was very proud of his granddaughter Ms Adams for how she handled the ram.
"I'm wrapped for her because she loves it and she's passionate about it," he said.
Mr Gilmore said the top ram was one which had exceptional structure and muscle.
"I just found it really hard to go past the overall muscle pattern of the male," he said.
"I'd like to see him better in his coat but every other box, he ticks.
"The growth of the ram, the power in the rib and the muscle pattern, right down through the hind quarter - that's what makes him my supreme champion today."
The champion UltraWhite ewe was bred and exhibited by Gemini Prime Lamb Sires, Werneth.
Stud co-principal Chloe Mitchell said her ewe had good structure, muscle and strength.
"She's got the carcass and weight and she's got the shedding aspects," she said.
She said her and her father Craig Mitchell expected the ewe to do well.
Ms Mitchell had 20 UltraWhite stud ewes and she was doing an embryo transfer program to increase numbers.
The stud also ran 700 White Suffolk stud ewes and it was their first time exhibiting the UltraWhites at the ASWS.
She said the breed was an easy care breed, which required no tail docking or shearing.
"It just makes life a lot easier," she said of the young sheep breed.
Mr Gilmore said the champion ewe had "great femininity, exactly what we're looking for".
He said the ewe also had good muscle pattern and structural soundness.
"It was a really tough decision today," he said.
The reserve champion ram of the breed was exhibited by Anden UltraWhite stud, Woomelang.
Stud principal Joel Donnan said his reserve ram displayed everything Mr Gilmore was looking for when judging.
"Someone has got to be a winner and the [champion] ram displayed similar muscling and similar attributes but I think just that little bit of age and him being a bit younger, that muscle pattern that was similar to my ram, got him over the line," he said.
Mr Donnan ran 350 UltraWhite ewes and 260 White Suffolk ewes, comparing them to see what both needed to improve on.
He said the UltraWhite's ability to be easy care, low maintenance and extra growth were drawing extra interest from producers.
Rosedale UltraWhite stud, Speewa Island, took home the reserve champion ewe ribbon.
Stud principal Rodney Rose said his ewe also had excellent structure and he was delighted with the recognition of his program.
Mr Bardford first started his UltraWhite flock in 2005 and was hugely impressed by the standard of stock exhibited on the day.
"I'm wrapped in seeing so many good sheep here," he said.
"We developed [the Ultra White breed] back in 2005."
Mr Bradford said the UltraWhite breed did everything needed by the sheep industry's producer, processor, retailer and consumer.
"It's taken a while to do it but now we've got sheep that do just that," he said.
He said WA had a difficult season for sheep producers due to the dry conditions and announcement of a live export phaseout.
"It's been a long dry season for us and we've done a lot of hand feeding to maintain our sheep," he said.
"It's been tough and while it's improving, we still haven't had a lot of rain which would give us depth into the spring.
"We still could dry up very quickly and we're not out of the woods yet."
