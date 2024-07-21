Stock & Land
Full-bodied Cheviot ram muscles its way to win supreme exhibit at ASWS

PO
By Petra Oates
July 21 2024 - 12:51pm
Grand Ridge stud principal Rob Waddell, Seaview stud principal Felicity Waddell and judge John Armstrong, with the supreme ram and champion ewe. Picture by Petra Oates
Grand Ridge stud principal Rob Waddell, Seaview stud principal Felicity Waddell and judge John Armstrong, with the supreme ram and champion ewe. Picture by Petra Oates

Father-daughter duo Rob and Felicity Waddell put up a "great example of the breed" from their two combined studs Grand Ridge and Seaview, despite being the only entrant for the Cheviots at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show this year.

PO

Petra Oates

Petra is a journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock and Land.

