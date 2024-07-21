Full-bodied Cheviot ram muscles its way to win supreme exhibit at ASWS

Father-daughter duo Rob and Felicity Waddell put up a "great example of the breed" from their two combined studs Grand Ridge and Seaview, despite being the only entrant for the Cheviots at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show this year.
A full-bodied Cheviot ram beat out the champion ewe for the supreme title.
Judge John Armstrong, Grayoaks Cheviots, Metung, said they were both very correct looking sheep, who stood well.
"The champion ewe and the supreme ram are great examples of the breed," Mr Armstrong said.
"I gave it to the ram because he will do a lot for the breeding of Rob's enterprise."
The 1.5-year-old ram weighed 86 kilograms, had 43-millimetre muscle depth, 98mm muscle width and 32.44 square centimetres eye muscle area.
"He has got great Cheviot type and is really heavily muscled," Mr Waddell said.
"We showed him here last year as a lamb and got reserve champion.
"He was the heaviest ram lamb we've ever had and had the best scanning we've ever had."
Mr Waddell started the Grand Ridge stud in 1986 after searching for a sheep breed that could withstand the wet climate of the area.
"We're in 1000-millimetre plus rainfall each year and the sheep are walking around in mud for four months of the year so they've got to have solid feet and be sound structurally because it's very-hilly country as well," he said.
"They've got to have wool that can shed that much water without getting fleece rot and flystrike.
"We find the Cheviots are very worm resistant genetically.
"Most of the ewes we don't drench at all but the lambs we do drench once with a 90-day drench."
Felicity and her brother Fletcher Waddell diversified from their father's enterprise to start their own Cheviot stud Seaview in 2014 but continue to share rams and run their ewes together on the family property near Warragul.
"We wanted to give the stud thing a go ourselves and have a bit of fun breeding and showing our own sheep," she said.
