Victorian stud Beverley Merinos wins its first grand champion ribbon at Bendigo

A well-known Victorian Merino stud principal has secured his first two grand champion ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool show, describing the result as "quite the achievement".
Beverley Merino stud principal John Barty, Redesdale, won the first multi-coloured sash for an August-shorn superfine Merino ewe with a micron of 15.2.
The Victorian stud was established by Mr Barty's father in 1956 and now comprises 18,000 commercial sheep and 800 stud ewes.
"We've been showing for years and years, but we have never won a grand champion ribbon so it is quite an achievement," Mr Barty said.
"We've been showing for a long time and we're probably better known for ultrafines than superfines, but the superfines have done very well at the show.
The same ewe competed in the Victorian pair of Merinos on Friday night, but failed to win the championship.
Mr Barty said the sheep would be retained by the stud.
The superfine wool type class attracted more than 90 rams and ewes from across Australia.
The stud went on to also win the March-shorn superfine Merino grand champion ewe of the show.
"She has a great spring of rib, she's very barrelling, and has a lovely soft-handling superfine wool with tests to back it up," he said.
The superfine August-shorn ram was won by a poll ram exhibited by Rangeview Merino & Poll Merino stud principal Jeremy King, Darkan, WA.
Mr King said the ribbon made the long-haul trip worthwhile.
"The West Australian studs, we all get together, and our truck's been bringing sheep here for 31 years now," he said.
"They load them up on a Monday morning and they arrive here on a Wednesday morning."
The Darkan operation spans 7500 sheep and was born via an embryo transfer from a Victorian ram.
"He's not quite two years old, but he was sired by Rock-Bank Stevie, so a special mention to John and Nicole Crawford who actually gave me the semen to try," Mr King said.
"Without them, we wouldn't be there today."
It was the first public exhibition of the ram which will be offered in the Merino sale at the showgrounds on Sunday.
"For us, being in Western Australia and being a fine and superfine stud, we don't actually have a lot of studs over there so to come to Bendigo and put them against the best of Australia is a really motivating factor," Mr King said.
"We made the decision to go into finer wool several years ago, and I think that's the way the whole industry has to go - to get finer.
" think that's where our niche market is... we went from a 21 micron average down to 18 so it was the best thing we've ever done."
Superfine Merino judge Murray Power, Airlie Merinos, Walcha, NSW, said the quality of the class was outstanding.
"Superfines have a bit of a reputation for not being great cutters, but they've been big productive sheep with a lot of wool on them and a credit to the breeders who are putting the time and effort into exhibiting them," he said.
"There will be a place for this type of wool for a long time, especially on an international level where the Italians chase this type of wool to make high-end suits and the like.
"The grand champion August-shorn ram was probably one of the heaviest-cutting superfine wool rams I've come across, and the March-shorn was a great, young ram lamb with a very athletic outlook on him.
"The August-shorn ewe was also very productive and will be able to breed lambs all day."
