Glenburnie Merinos has debut success at Bendigo after winning grand champion sash

A first-time trip to Bendigo has paid dividends for a NSW Merino stud after it won a grand champion ultrafine wool Merino ribbon.
Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, NSW, exhibited seven sheep at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, including three ewes and four rams, winning the August-shorn ultrafine Merino ram on Saturday.
Glenburnie Merinos stud principal Paul Pittman said he was "elated" by the result.
"We've come down for the first time to show here in Bendigo and we're up against some very strong competition, particularly in these large classes and types," he said.
"To come out on top is an absolute thrill."
The stud was registered in 2009, while the poll component of the stud was registered in 2015.
"Our family has been breeding superfine sheep coming into our 120th year next year," Mr Pittman said.
"We're into our fifth generation now, but we've only been in the stud game for the last 15 years."
Mr Pittman said the ram's wool type was suited to the Italian market, specifically European spinners.
"The New England region is quite renowned for producing that type of wool," he said.
"He has a beautiful, sweet, well-nourished ultrafine wool, he's 16.9 micron, he has great staple length and has a lot of bone and shape about him."
The ultrafine class attracted 70 rams and ewes from 16 studs across Australia.
In another NSW win, Greenland Merino & Poll Merino stud, Bungarby, won the August-shorn ultrafine grand champion ewe with a four-tooth, 1.5-year-old sheep.
The ewe had previously won grand champion sashes at Bathurst, NSW, and Sydney.
"She was out of a Greenland ewe and sired by one of our rams... so she will return to the breeding program until we find what sire we'll join to at home," Greenland Merino & Poll Merino stud Greg Alcock said.
"In Sydney this year, we won the Stonehaven Cup which she wasn't a part of, but five other sheep that were March-shorn were, and that was for the best five Merino sheep in a group.
"We also got six grand champions on top of that at Sydney, so we've had a good run."
The stud was started by Mr Alcock's parents John and Jenny Alcock in 1984, marking 40 years since the stud was established this year.
A day earlier, Glenburnie Merinos also won the Australian Fleece Competition with a 19-micron fleece off a polled ewe.
"We have about 1800 stud ewes, made up from the ultrafine, fine wool and fine medium family, and the same with the polls,"
"We run about 1000 commercial ewes as well as an aside to that."
The Alcocks went on to win a second grand champion ultrafine wool ribbon with a March-shorn ewe aged 1.5 years.
