Victorian studs Montrose Hill, Kerlyn, and Melrose win fine wool ribbons at Bendigo

Three Victorian studs and a NSW Merino operation have won a series of grand champion fine wool sashes at Bendigo's Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Montrose Hill Merino & Poll Merino stud principal George and Helen McKenzie, Illabarook, were the first to win a major gong with a March-shorn ewe which went onto win a fine wool grand championship.
"We knew she was a good ewe six months ago when we shore he up for March and the plan of attack at the moment is to re-shear her and bring her back next year as a sixth-tooth and see how she goes," Mr McKenzie said.
"She's a good-testing ewe with a micron of 15.4."
It was the first time the ASWS offered grand championship ribbons to both March and August-shorn winners, meaning each wool type had four major winners across rams and ewes.
"August-shorn sheep are very easy to prepare for shows like this compared to the short-wool sheep," Mr McKenzie said.
"The full wools are in the shed for 12 months and it's a very expensive exercise these days."
The McKenzie's prize-winning ewe was born via an embryo transfer and sired by Alfoxton 95 which was bought by Tasmanian stud Trefusis for $28,000 in 2019.
The Beaton family of Kevlyn Merino stud, Coojar, followed suit with a grand champion win, securing a sash for the best March-shorn fine wool ram.
Kevlyn Merino stud principal Kevin Beaton said the 13-month-old ram's win was a "total surprise"
"I am surprised to get the grand champion March-shorn fine wool because he's only a lamb and more often than not, the mature sheep stand up better than the younger sheep," he said.
"This bloke has magnificent, supple skin and beautiful pure wool... I'm over the moon really about just how we achieved this result."
Melrose Merino stud principals Warren and Emma Russell, Nurrabiel, went on to be the third Victorian stud to win in the fine wool type, receiving a grand champion ribbon for their August-shorn ewe.
"It's a terrific win for us and we're really happy about this," Mr Russell said.
"The ewe herself was bred by a Melrose ram who we sold back here in Bendigo in 2019 to Wattlebank Merino stud for $9000.
"He's continued to breed on well for us and we have two terrific ewes bred by that ram."
The ewe's wool measured 15.6 micron.
"Our breeding objectives haven't changed a huge way because we've always tried to breed fine and superfine wool sheep," Mr Russell said.
"We want our sheep to cut a lot of wool, we want them to be 17-18 micron sheep and we keep pushing our fertility and body size.
"One of the reasons why you show sheep is to get your name in the paper and get that marketing, but also in Bendigo it's a great opportunity to compare your sheep to the best in Australia."
The Merriman family of Koonwarra Merino stud, Boorowa, NSW, were the fourth family to win a grand champion ribbon with an August-shorn fine wool ram.
"He's a very well-built ram in barrell and square on all pegs, a true poll ram, with a very stylish, thick wool that carries right through him," Koonwarra Merino stud principal Jono Merriman said.
"He's a sixth-tooth ram so we will take him back home before we take him to shows at Dubbo, NSW, and Hamilton."
Fine wool judge Jock MacRae, Eilandonan Merino stud, Metcalfe, said it was a tough task to judge the category which attracted 80 entries.
"The polls have really come on in recent years and in the fine wool types, they have risen to the top," he said.
"That is a great sign for the Merino going forward because the gene pool of polled animals is broader and it gives people greater opportunity.
"The other thing I have noticed over the last few years was the rise of the females.
"They are 50 per cent or more of what you are doing, and I think that is a great sign really because the ewes are moving forward and getting to the top in the showring."
