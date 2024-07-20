Three outstanding sheep representatives recognised at Lambition Awards

Three outstanding contributors to the Australian sheep and wool industry were recognised for their efforts at ACM Agri's Lambition Awards, held during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
The Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year was presented to Joel Donnan, Anden sheep stud, Willangie, while the Farmers' Finance Woolgrower of the Year went to Mark Ritchie, Delatite Station, Mansfield, and The University of Melbourne Associate Professor Stuart Barber was awarded Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator.
You can read more about the three recipients below.
From a young age Mr Donnan knew he was going to work in the livestock industry.
He said it wasn't just because he was born into a primary production family, it was because he loved sheep and would chat to anyone he could about the animal.
He said when he was young, he would take any opportunity he could to be involved in the family's sheep stud, including getting up early on weekends to tags lambs before his dad got out of bed.
Following school, he went on to complete an apprenticeship to gain work experience outside of the farm, but quickly came back to the property as soon as he could to officially kick off his career in the industry.
That was 14 years ago, and now, as stud principal of Anden sheep stud, Mr Donnan is at the helm of one of the most forward-thinking operations in the country, with a focus on embracing the latest technology and techniques.
The family was one of the first 100 White Suffolk studs, starting in 1989, and is a founding member of the UltraWhite Sheep Breeders Association.
The stud has 350 UltraWhite and 250 White Suffolk ewes which get artificially inseminated in two separate groups at the start of the year before being backed up by a ram later on to create four lambing periods.
While his father was an early participant in juvenile in vitro embryo transfer, artificial insemination has been a major project for the stud since Mr Donnan's return to the farm.
"We had 660 lambs born in seven or eight days last year, so that's 24 hours a day to tag on site and weigh at birth," he said.
"But then we've got that management group with a really-big, broad number of lambs and a good subject for each sire."
Breeding values are also a key component of Mr Donnan's vision for the stud, with a focus on lambing ease, ease of management, lamb survival and growth rates across the two breeds.
In his quest to further understand each breed's capabilities, he hosted a trial through the Australian White Suffolk Association last year where a line of Merino ewes were artificially inseminated by White Suffolk sires.
The progeny was weaned, scanned for post-weaning weight, then slaughtered to collect slaughter weight with the kill data sent to a sheepmeat science team to get eating quality figures.
"We learned a lot about the White Suffolk breed with that trial, but this year we thought we'd host our own similar trial," he said.
"I'm doing it with the same line of Merino ewes but UltraWhite sires instead.
"Then there's a clear picture of what each of the breeds can do over a Merino ewe and I even have plans to look at what they'd produce over a first-cross ewe."
Through the White Suffolk stud, Mr Donnan was able to set a breed and national meat sheep record at the stud's 2016 ram sale.
Knocked down for a whopping $68,000, Anden 150277Tw was sold to the Hull family, Kattata Well stud, Port Kenny, SA, beating the previous White Suffolk record of $36,000.
"We actually achieved the record the year before and then went one better," Mr Donnan said.
"It was a pretty surreal feeling to achieve that and I don't think it'll be done again for a long time, if at all."
Not only is the family one of the founding White Suffolk studs, but Anden is also flock number two in the UltraWhite breed.
Early on, the stud started playing with Poll Dorset and White Dorper genetics, with the aim being to produce an easy-care, shedding ram with low to moderate birth weights and a strong structure that are able to do well in any conditions.
It was about a year later the family took a trip to Western Australia to meet Hillcroft Farms principal Dawson Bradford, who had been working with the same genetics before the UltraWhite breed was officially created.
Since then, the UltraWhite Sheep Breeders Association was started, with Mr Bradford as chair and Mr Donnan as deputy chair.
Now, three years later, Mr Donnan is taking over as chair of the association.
"It's pretty cool to be leading the association and really driving what we're doing with the breed," he said.
"We've been pretty pivotal and influential within the breed which isn't something everyone can say.
"We were early adopters of White Suffolks and now there are hundreds of studs, but to be flock number two in the UltraWhites is something extra special."
Mr Ritchie is first to admit he is always looking for ways to improve the productivity of Delatite Station.
Financial benchmarking, a new shearing shed and a transition away from mulesing - despite being located in a high-rainfall environment - are just some examples which the fourth-generation grazier has implemented.
Mr Ritchie and his wife Fenella run a self-replacing Merino operation of 18,000 adult sheep, one of the largest fine-wool flocks in north-east Victoria, as well as a herd of 1100 spring-calving Angus breeders.
"We're committed to our wool enterprise, but being non-mulesed in our high-rainfall environment is a challenge," he said.
Delatite Station is located 13 kilometres south-east of Mansfield and was purchased by Mr Ritchie's great-grandfather in 1903, making him the fourth-generation grazier to run livestock on the property.
The operation spans 2000 hectares of freehold land and 600 hectares of leased country which receives an average rainfall of 830 millimetres.
One aspect that changed in 2016 was the phase out of mulesing.
"Over the years we felt like it was ultimately something we won't be able to do in the future," Mr Ritchie said.
"Our belief is that it will be legislated against, and if that is the case, we thought now was the time to address it and work through it."
Delatite Station produces about 450 bales of wool each year with an average micron of about 17, depending on seasonal conditions.
About 100 bales are sold to Italian wool processor Botto Giuseppe each year, while the rest of the clip is usually sold through the markets.
"We've always been very keen to develop some direct relations with overseas mills, but to get through the door you have to be non-mulesed," Mr Ritchie said.
Botto Giuseppe purchases the wool and on-sells it to customers who want full traceability of the wool from farmgate to the final product.
"They're all looking for a point of difference and they want something that no one else has," Mr Ritchie said.
The addition of a new shearing shed on Delatite Station is another aspect of the operation which is driving productivity.
The eight-stand, 48x28-metre curved-flat-board shed was built 2.5 years ago and was used for the first time last year.
"The old shed was hard work, we had to do something... the new one is based on the Australian Wool Innovation design that came out a few years ago," Mr Ritchie said.
One of the reasons to build a new shed was to improve the overall experience for shearers, who farmers have had trouble locking in to shear flocks in recent years due to a significant labour shortage plaguing the industry.
"It doesn't create a huge amount of cost savings if you like, but it means people are happier to come and work in the shed because in the past, they have been really hard to get," Mr Ritchie said.
"The whole floor is raised 1.8 metres off the ground so we can put up to 2000 sheep in the shed, as well as under the shed too."
Delatite Station is also a member of Agriculture Victoria's Livestock Farm Monitor Project, which surveys sheep and cattle farms by collecting detailed physical and financial farm information to estimate overall economic performance.
The objective and timely data generated through this project is relied on by industry and government decision-makers.
"A lot of people have gone out of wool, but we're persisting," Mr Ritchie said.
"It's always been a good enterprise for us, it's always stacked up well compared to the beef enterprise, and we know that through the benchmarking we do with the farm monitor group."
While the figures are yet to be crunched for 2023-24, Mr Ritchie said he expected the project would reveal a decline of fine wool profits by 40 per cent compared to the previous year.
He said this was reflective of sheep and cattle farmers across Australia who were experiencing a decline in prices at the likes of saleyards, while also juggling rising input costs.
"You put all your financials for each year and it allows you to basically objectively manage how your enterprise and business is performing from year to year and against other farmers in the project," he said.
"It gives you a number of different key performance indicators, like what your cost of production is, and your level of profitability between enterprises.
"The value we find is it allows us to compare against what the best people are doing, it can show up what areas you might be deficient in or might need to improve in and it just helps with continual improvement."
The project also identified areas that could be run more efficiently when benchmarked with other operations.
One area which is costly is labour.
"Labour efficiency is a big one for us, so we just make sure we've got infrastructure that works; good sheep handling facility, good shearing facilities and laneways and that ultimately drives productivity," he said.
"It's managing your costs, it's improving your genetics and continually driving productivity - that is one thing you have control over.
"You don't have control of the market, but you do have control over your costs and the level of productivity you can get out of your farm."
The University of Melbourne School of Veterinary Medicine Associate Professor Stuart Barber, Melbourne, has spent over a decade creating and refining Dookie VR, a virtual reality farm or map of the university's teaching and research farm at Dookie.
Associate Professor Barber said 85-90 per cent of his veterinary medicine students had never been on a farm and Dookie VR was helping them gain the "common sense" taken for granted by many growing up in agriculture.
He said where once students might only get a chance to visit a farm once a year during their degree, for a week or two at a time, they could now be regularly walked through the farm in a lecture hall, experiencing the changes through the seasons and livestock and crop production cycles.
"Our students always prefer to go to an enterprise and I guess my goal with the virtual reality is to not take away from that but to add on to visits to enterprises," he said.
"It's just an additional tool to add into the entire learning package.
"It gives a lot of flexibility as to how students see [a farm] and enables them to see farms over time.
"They can see changes in the infrastructure, pasture, livestock, sheep might have lambs, others could be shorn.
"If they just go and see farms for a week, they don't get to see all that."
He said such an experience was what his vet students needed to be well-equipped to work in the agricultural industry.
He said their feedback was extremely "positive".
"What drove the process in the first place was a recognition that I wasn't doing the teaching job that I thought I was doing," he said.
"I thought I was doing a good job but when I reflected on the students' answers in the exam and there was a problem."
He said simple things like an understanding of how drought affected farms, with different approaches needed by farmers for each season, weren't being grasped by those in his lectures.
"We're working with a group of students who don't have the background that I grew up with and so we need to upskill them in that knowledge so they can see what that physical landscape looks like," he said.
Associate Professor Barber said what was thought to be common sense for many farmers was actually "learned knowledge".
"It's learned knowledge for farmers who've been there for 30, 40 and 50 years," he said.
"Agriculture has a lot of learned knowledge which a lot of people who work on farms would think is common sense but it's not.
"We need to try and develop that and one of those ways is with this [virtual farm] because a student can be shown images through drought periods and flood periods."
Dookie VR was created by capturing thousands of photographs, from ground level and via drone photography.
Mr Barber said he travelled to map the Dookie farm and update photos four times a year, usually one for each season.
The entire process took about 55,000 steps each time and up to three days.
As technology advanced, and artificial intelligence (AI) became more prominent, there were boundless opportunities for how Dookie VR could advance.
In recent months, students had been able to get a full virtual walk through of the farm's wool shed, made up of over 3000 images.
"There's a lot of capacity, and even the way AI is going, some of those things might be feasible to produce reasonably-good tours even without going onto farms," he said.
"That makes me nervous and it always needs to be grounded in reality."
The Dookie VR project was also opening the farm gate to non-farmers.
"We're looking at taking it more broadly into secondary education levels," he said.
He said the farm map would be the same for such students but the learning resources for teachers would need to be different.
The project also had a role in natural resource management and Associate Professor Barber had mapped the bush reserve at Dookie for this reason.
"It's not just about completely commercial farming but looking at that biodiversity and how we can review what's happening with that over time," he said.
"The students see that transition through seasons and time."
