Sheep breeder gets success in the showring after a 12-year ASWS hiatus

A sheep breeder that's been absent from the showring for more than a decade was rewarded on his return, winning all the Ryeland champion ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Malung Ryeland stud principal Andrew Wilkins, Paraparap, brought a team of six sheep to Bendigo after a 12-year hiatus.
Mr Wilkins said he sold a lot of flock rams to clients in central Victoria, so deemed it important to return to the ASWS to showcase his sheep to the locals in attendance.
He was the only exhibitor of Ryeland sheep at the show and said while there wasn't "much joy" in competing against his own sheep, he was keen to see how his champions went in the interbreed competition on Sunday.
He said his champion ram and ewe, which were still milk-tooth sheep, had similar bloodlines, being from home-bred lines, as well as genetics from the Hallylulya Ryeland stud, Myamyn, which he purchased in 2019 after its owners retired.
"The ram was a standout since it was a ram lamb and it's just kept on growing," he said.
"He's a great breed type.
"The ewe was the same, she had a beautiful head and great body and is going to grow into something really nice."
Mr Wilkins' stud was established in 1958.
He said the season in southern Victoria had been "okay" but it tended to be better by September or October anyway, so they were prepared to just "roll with the punches".
Judge Gavin Wall, Mount Evelyn, said he was really impressed with the quality of Mr Wilkins' sheep.
"They were all very good which makes my job difficult," he said.
"But I managed to find each of my champions which were just a little better than the others.
"The visuals I saw corresponded with the data, which reinforced my decisions and made my job a bit easier."
He said both champions were great examples of the breed, particularly given their age, and were good weights.
He said while the Ryeland breed was not particularly popular, it had had a big influence on the sheep industry as a whole.
"The sheep presented here today would fit into any prime lamb operation," he said.
"The breeder is on the right track to go forward, even with the small numbers around."
