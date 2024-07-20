Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Sheep breeder gets success in the showring after a 12-year ASWS hiatus

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated July 20 2024 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malung Ryeland stud principal Andrew Wilkins, Paraparap, with his champion ram. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Malung Ryeland stud principal Andrew Wilkins, Paraparap, with his champion ram. Picture by Joely Mitchell

A sheep breeder that's been absent from the showring for more than a decade was rewarded on his return, winning all the Ryeland champion ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Joely started her career at Stock & Land as a cadet journalist in 2016. She is now the editor of the paper.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.