Sheep & Wool Show regulars reflect on what brings them to Bendigo

The annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show attracts many long-term attendees, every July.
The first day of sheep judging in Bendigo saw breeds such as Merinos, White Dorper, Shropshire, White Suffolk, Dorset Downs, English Leicester, Dorset Horns, Lincoln, South Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Charollais and Valais Blacknose exhibited.
Today, it's the turn of breeds such at the Corriedale, Poll Dorset, Border Leicesters and Texels, as well as some of the smaller breeds, such as the Wiltshire Horn.
The pinnacle event runs from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 and features up to 3000 sheep from five states.
Judges, drawn from several states, will adjudicate on 30 breeds, representing Australia's top wool and prime lamb bloodlines.
For the first time, the ASWS included the rare Valais Blacknose sheep.
Despite a tough season, judges commented on the standard of the sheep presented.
Many producers remain optimistic about the year ahead.
Journalist Andrew Miller asked several "familiar faces" what keeps bringing them back to Bendigo?
