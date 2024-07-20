Wiltshire Horn ewe's condition pips ram at the post for supreme ribbon

X
This year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show supreme Wiltshire Horn, a ewe, has repeated its success enjoyed at last year's Bendigo Wiltshire Horn show and sale.
O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud principal, Jason O'Loghlin, Blighty, NSW, said she was the winning ewe at Bendigo.
O'Loghlin enjoyed success at this year's Sydney Royal, taking out the grand champion ewe and grand champion ram ribbons.
Mr O'Loghlin said he felt the five sheep he brought were all close in characteristics and traits.
"The best four young ewes I had came here, really it could have been a toss up, either way," Mr O'Loghlin said.
The ewe had a "length of loin" and muscle, and was a little bit taller and longer than the other ewe in the class.
She weighed 73.5 kilograms, had a 39 millimetre muscle depth and 93mm width, with a fat measurement of 6mm.
Her eye muscle area (EMA) was 27.92 square centimetres.
O'Loghlin was the only Wiltshire Horn stud, present at the ASWS this year.
"The other breeders aren't here this year, obviously that's not to say they won't be here next year, but we obviously are keeping the breed present at the show," he said.
He said the annual Wiltshire Horn Feature Show, in Bendigo in October, was expected to attract about 140 sheep.
"We are gaining numbers of studs, we are not losing them," he said.
Wiltshire Horns bred true and branded product was growing, with some butchers supplying lamb from the breed only.
"It's still building," he said.
There were no concerns about the horns, although there had been a shift to polls.
"You are not handling Wiltshire Horns, you are not crutching and shearing them or doing the husbandry things you do with a lot of these other sheep, because you don't need to."
The Wiltshire Horn was very "spatially aware" about its horns and head and wouldn't intentionally push under a fence.
"They won't push their horns into a fence, because they know they are there."
Judge, Jill Noble, Hallston Valley Wiltshire Horn stud, Hallston, said it was only a matter of condition on the day, which saw her pick the ewe.
"I think she is a lovely ewe, comparing her to the ram, she is displaying herself in a very good condition," Ms Noble said.
" Another day would have got the ram the supreme exhibit".
The ewe had "a very nice length," was upright on her feet and had good balance.
