Good representation of Australian Whites at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Australian White judge, Nick Lawrence, Bordertown, SA, has praised what he said was a "very good representation of the breed" at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
He said while there was no supreme ribbon presented, he would have picked the winning ram, over the ewe for the best of the breed.
Ardene Australian Whites, Mount Torrens, SA, was awarded the champion ram ribbon, while Inverleigh stud, Banksia, took out the ewe title.
"There was a slight variation in hair and coat type, but overall the sheep were very, very good as far as the breed type that is required in Aussie Whites," he said.
"With the ram and the ewe, I would have probably gone with the ram, just because of that extra hindquarter muscling he was showing.
"The rams have more emphasis over lambs, because they put more genetics back into the flock - so I would probably go with the ram."
The ram was "very heavily muscled in the back end, true to breed type, had a very good finish and had the type of the type of coat the breed is going for," he said.
He said the ram was also masculine and good on his feet.
"That's what got him over the line, in the end, over the rest of the rams in the field," he said.
Ardene Australian Whites, Mount Torrens, SA, exhibited the champion ram, Ardene 230025.
Stud principal Bruce Hodgson said this was his show but he had already been used in the stud.
Mr Hodgson said he may be offered at the stud's sale later in the year.
He favoured the ram's conformation, particularly his hindquarters and depth, and noted that at 14 months old he already weighed 100 kilograms.
The stud aimed to breed fast-growing sheep with meat in all the right places, he said.
Mr Lawrence said the ewe was feminine with good presence in the ring.
The champion ewe, Banksia 210069 Barbie Girl, was exhibited by Banksia Australian Whites, Inverleigh.
She was by Red Hill 210006 Optimus and out of Red Hill 200273.
Banksia stud principal Deb Morrison said the champion was an "exceptional ewe" with a great hindquarter on her.
"I am hoping her lambs will follow on with the same structure, depth and capacity, and certainly size," Ms Morrison said.
"She has a lot of femininity about her," she said.
"We will absolutely keep her in the stud and may enter her into an ET program, down the track."
She was also good on her feet with a great carcase and was an exceptional breed type, he said.
"She was prepared very well and had very good growth, for age," he said.
