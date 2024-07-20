Mertex backs up White Suffolk success at ASWS by scooping the Texel pool

Antwerp stud Mertex has backed up its success in the White Suffolk ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, by winning the supreme champion Texel ribbon.
Judge Liz Russell, Donald, also chose Mertex ram and ewe as breed champions.
She said she picked the ewe as supreme, over Mertex' ram, as she was a "lovely, upstanding, feminine, outstanding" animal.
"She had beautiful wool on her, I couldn't fault her," she said.
"I think she will go on and breed beautiful progeny and go on and do well at other shows, as well, if she keeps on going the way she is - in, or out, of the wool."
The 12-month old ewe weighed 96 kilograms, had a 47mm muscle depth, 108mm muscle width, measured 8mm of fat and had a 39.08 square centimetre eye muscle area (EMA).
She was sired by Tullamore Park 190143, out of Mertex 160088.
Ms Russell said the choice of ewe was not hard, but the champion ram was a lot more difficult to pick.
"I would have really liked to have the woolly ram up there, but a few things let him down on the day, so I gave it to my next choice, which was the shorn, milk-tooth ram," she said.
"He was a fair bit younger, but he will go on to be a really smart ram."
There were a "few breed faults" in the ram she chose as reserve.
The champion ram, an August 2023-drop sire, weighed 99kg, had a muscle depth of 49mm, a width of 95mm and a fat measurement of 7.5mm.
His EMA was 35.34 andhe was a triplet, with a birthweight (BWT) of 5.4kg and weaning weight (WWT) of 39kg.
He was by Tullamore Park 190143, out of Mertex 190003.
Ms Russell said the champion ewe came from a "magnificent lineup.
"All exhibitors should be proud of what they have bred and what you have displayed," Ms Russell said.
She chose a ewe who "paraded really well, she just stands well, she is beautiful through the ears and face and has muscle, all the way through.
"I can see her going on and breeding some beautiful offspring."
Mertex stud principal Tim Jorgensen said the ewe was a "standout" who was very feminine, with a white head and typically muscled.
The ewe would be retained in the stud, he said.
"Her mother got reserve champion ewe at ASWS in 2017, so there are some good bloodlines there," he said.
"She has good growth and length for a Texel, hopefully she will breed a good ram, for us to use."
