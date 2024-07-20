Across-country trip worthwhile as WA stud claims supreme Dorper at Bendigo

Western Australian stud Kaya Dorpers, of Narrogin, had a strong run in the Dorper ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday.
The stud claimed the supreme exhibit with its ram, Kaya 220709, which had won senior champion earlier in the day under judge Christo Harmse, Gunnedah, NSW.
It followed the stud's success in the White Dorper ring the day before.
The ram, by Kaya 200231 and out of Kaya 190430, had won the August-drop ram class at the Dorper Sheep Society of Australia's national show last year.
He weighed 114.5 kilograms with 51 millimetre muscle depth and 6mm fat.
Mr Harmse said choosing the supreme exhibit was a tough decision and ultimately he picked the ram due to its ability to influence the industry moving forward.
"The ewe was as good in her own right, it's just that going forward in a breed the ram is going to have a far bigger impact on our breed," he said.
The reserve senior champion ram, Kaya 230194, was embryo-transfer bred by Kaya 210881 and out of Kaya 190845.
The May-2023 drop was born a twin.
Kaya 230749, by Kaya 210939 and out of Kaya 180911, was champion junior ram, while Dumisa 230245, exhibited by Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moama, NSW, was reserve.
Kaya stud principal Adrian Veitch said the stud used rams in their program for a season before offering them for sale.
He had a large lineup of both rams and ewes preparing for the White Dorper and Dorper sale on Sunday, he said.
The season in WA was improving now but the cold weather meant feed was slow to grow, he said.
"I've started feeding sheep again which is a bit of a worry," he said.
"I'm actually glad I've got Dorpers - if I didn't I would have been feeding all year because it's been pretty tough."
In the ewes, South Australian stud Brummys Blacks, Bangham, exhibited the eventual grand champion ewe.
Brummys Blacks 210164 Dahlia was by Edson Black 177103 and out of Meridian View Intrigue D464.
The February-2021 drop was earlier awarded senior champion and presented with a ewe lamb at foot, also by an Edson sire.
Mr Harmse praised her structure and capacity.
Stud principal Danny Brumfield said the ewe had won reserve champion at last year's national Dorper show.
Mr Brumfield said he liked everything about her, from her meat capacity to her feminine head.
He aimed to breed sheep that were able to walk without sacrificing meat traits.
Reserve senior champion was exhibited by Dell Dorpers.
Dell also claimed both champion and reserve in the junior ewes, with Dumisa 230820 and Dumisa 230141, respectively.
There was a steady flow of spectators throughout the judging and Mr Harmse said the quality was exceptional.
"I don't think you're going to go to a show in Australia where you would see better quality show animals," he said.
"I think our Dorper breed is going from strength to strength - there's a lot of competition around nowadays but I think the Dorper will hold its place.
"I started with this breed 20 years ago coming over from South Africa. I have full confidence they'll still be a breed to be reckoned with long after I'm gone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.