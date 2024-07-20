NSW studs take the top honours in the Poll Dorset ring at Bendigo

There was a strong showing of NSW studs in the Poll Dorset ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo on Saturday, with Springwaters taking the supreme exhibit.
The Boorowa stud won both senior and junior champion ram, but it was the older ram, Springwaters 107, that claimed grand champion and then supreme under judge Finlay MacDonald, Fairburn, Porcupine Ridge.
Springwaters 107 weighed 157.7 kilograms with a muscle depth of 57.5 millimetres, 122mm muscle width, 7.5mm fat and 54 square centimetre eye muscle area.
Mr MacDonald praised the ram's power and structural correctness, noting he was "chock-a-block full of red meat".
"Just his sheer volume has got him over there on the day," he said.
Springwaters stud principal Dane Rowley said the ram was by Glenore 21-0048 and out of Springwaters 18-0098.
"He's a little bit of an outcross on his sire's side - I bought some semen from down in Victoria - but his mother's side is the heart of our genetics," he said.
Springwaters also won junior champion ram with Springwaters 23-0481.
He weighed 119kg with 49mm muscle depth, 110mm muscle width, 6mm fat and 41.5 sq cm EMA.
Mr Rowley said the junior ram had plenty of volume and muscle.
Both rams would be offered in the stud's on-property sale but Mr Rowley planned to use their genetics in his flock.
Hillden stud of Bannister, NSW, won reserve in both the senior and junior ram classes.
The senior ram, Hillden 122, came from the woolly class and weighed 141kg with muscle depth and width of 54.5mm and 118mm, respectively, 9.5mm fat with 49.5sq cm EMA.
The junior ram, Hillden 565, 114kg, scanned 51.5mm muscle depth, 109mm muscle width, 7mm fat and 43.22 sq cm EMA.
Valley Vista, Coolac, NSW, claimed both champion and reserve in the ewes.
Mr MacDonald said the champion ewe, Valley Vista 0154, was a standout as soon as she entered the ring.
He described her as a stylish ewe with plenty of power. He said she was a big, square ewe with plenty of capacity and would go on to represent the breed well.
She came through the shorn under 1.5 years class.
The reserve, Valley Vista 0104 from the under 1.5 years, was a similar type, he said.
Valley Vista stud principal Andrew Scott said the champion ewe had recently won reserve champion ewe at the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra.
Her sire, Valley Vista Fyfe 138.14 - the stud often names their sires after Brownlow medallists - had been an interbreed winner at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in 2015 and had performed well in the stud, Mr Scott said.
Mr Scott said the ewe would be used in an artificial insemination program in November.
The reserve ewe was by Valley Vista 155.21, which had previously won the senior and grand champion ram at the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra, along with the reserve senior champion ram at ASWS, he said.
In the novice section, Finley High School, Finley, NSW, won all four classes before going on to contest the champion sheep.
It was the stud's ewe, Finley 2305, that came out on top, with Mr MacDonald describing her as "very smart" and the type of sheep anyone would be happy to have in their paddock.
She came through the shorn under 1.5 years class.
