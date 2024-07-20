Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Small showing but plenty of quality in for the Charollais ring at Bendigo

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
July 21 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

Rene stud of Culcairn, NSW, may have been the sole exhibitor in the Charollais ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo on Saturday, but that did not detract from the quality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.