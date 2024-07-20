Small showing but plenty of quality in for the Charollais ring at Bendigo

Rene stud of Culcairn, NSW, may have been the sole exhibitor in the Charollais ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo on Saturday, but that did not detract from the quality.
In the rams, Rene 548, which came from the woolly class, was sashed champion under judge Paul Brown, Derby Downs, Marong.
In reserve was the shorn ram, Rene 501.
Mr Brown said all the rams presented well but the eventual champion had more power.
"He's got a bit more meat coverage right through him, good hindquarter, good on his feet, lovely sirey type head and he was just a very complete ram," he said.
It went the same way with the ewes, with Rene 438 from the woolly class taking champion.
In reserve was Rene 803 from the shorn ewe born after August 1 class.
Mr Brown said the younger ewe was a good, correct sheep but lacked the power of the eventual champion.
He praised the quality of the lineup.
"That's what the meat industry is about, getting good carcase on a lamb, getting suckers on the ground and getting them to a market," he said.
Rene stud principal Scott Mitchell said there were only a handful of Charollais breeders in Australia and the stud wanted to represent the breed as best they could.
He said Mr Brown took the time to assess the sheep and did face tough choices when it came to selecting the champions.
"To have him comment the way he did on the style and the structure and the meat cover was very good," he said.
He hoped more breeders would consider bringing their sheep to Bendigo.
Charollais genetics were introduced to Australia in 2005 but since then studs have been unable to import more due to biosecurity restrictions.
"We've actually upgraded from Dorsets and a few Whites (Suffolks) just to get some different genetic lines in there," Mr Mitchell said.
"Plus we wanted to breed them for an Australian climate.
"We've probably got to get them a bit taller, a bit longer, and still keep that meat cover."
