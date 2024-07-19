Eastville Park from WA and Glenpaen from Victoria win major fine medium wool sashes

A poll Merino ram that travelled more than 3000 kilometres from the other side of the country to Bendigo in central Victoria has received one of the first major breed ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The two-year-old August-shorn ram named FJ was exhibited by Eastville Park, Wickepin, WA, on Friday before it went on the win the fine medium wool August-shorn grand champion Merino ram.
The fine medium wool August-shorn grand champion Merino ewe was won by western Victorian operation Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen.
In other ewe results, Wilandra Merino stud, Jerilderie, NSW, won grand champion March-shorn ewe, while Jolly Jumbuck Merino stud, Mitchell, Qld, won a grand sash for the best August-shorn poll ewe champion.
Terrick West Poll Merinos, Prairie, won the March-shorn poll ewe championship.
In the ram fine medium type, Thalabah Merino stud, Crockwell, NSW, won the champion August-shorn ram.
Eastville Park co-principal Grantly Mullan said he ran the stud with his father Rob in the southern wheatbelt of WA.
"We'd hoped the ram would go alright because he has a good make and shape, and he travelled really well," Mr Mullan said.
"The father is very well made and the wool we suspect came from his mother.
"He was by a Collinsville Imperial ram we bought off East Mundalla, his dad was a very good make and shape too and we don't exactly know his mother is, but she obviously had a really good fine medium wool."
The WA stud said it would retain the ram in its flock, unless the Mullans were "offered good money for him".
The ram made the 33-hour journey from Wickepin to Bendigo earlier in the week, a journey that spanned 3050kms.
Mr Mullan said the stud had shown sheep at Bendigo for 20 years, but its show success really kicked off from 2018 when the family won a string of ribbons with a ram named Bobby.
"We want to breed a ram who can perform early, has good bone, matures early and can still carry a wool on him that handles all rainfalls really," he said.
"This ram is named FJ after a mate's dad because he likes big rams... so we named the ram after him.
"I haven't weighed him, but he would be more than 150 kilos now so he's a big ram."
Glenpaen Merino stud co-principal Will Miller, Brimpaen, said he was "ecstatic" with the win of the ewe class in the August-shorn fine medium wool class.
"It's a great one to win because there were some pretty good sheep out there in the shed," he said.
"This is her first win and she goes back to a Grassy Creek ram we bought at an on property sale in NSW."
The stud will retain the ewe in its breeding program, and credited her for her staple length and "very pure wool".
"She's very good on her feet and stands very correctly and she's one of eight sheep we've brought to Bendigo," Mr Miller said.
"We won a few reserve champion ribbons earlier in the day, but to win a grand champion ribbon really gives you an indication of how your sheep stack up against other sheep.
"It's pretty good to win a ribbon like this at Bendigo especially when there are studs here from right across Australia."
