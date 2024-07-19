Dorset Down breeder says exposure is just as important as winning ribbons

He may have had a smaller show team than usual, but that didn't stop Woodhall Dorset Down stud principal Colin Chapman from having sheep show success.
The Wedderburn stud won both champion Dorset Down ram and ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Friday.
And Mr Chapman said while it was rewarding to take home the top ribbons, it wasn't as important as the exposure the event gave the heritage breed.
"We like to come and exhibit this rare breed," he said.
"Our major intention is to keep them in the public eye."
This is also a big part of Mr Chapman's role as chair of Heritage Sheep Australia.
He said he was in the middle of lambing at home so was only able to bring six sheep to the event.
He said the sheep were normally shorn in time for Bendigo, but time had worked against them this year and the sheep had to come along unshorn.
"They've come with their wool on them, so they required a fair bit of trimming," he said.
But he said despite the challenges he faced in the lead up to the show, he was very happy with the quality of the sheep.
He said the stud's breeding objective was to continuously improve.
"We're looking for meat distribution and quality and these two winning exhibits have that," he said.
"They're big sheep and both have New Zealand infusion through their bloodlines."
He said the champion ram, who was 2.5-years-old, was a "large creature".
"He's the sort of ram that you spot in the paddock and think 'wow'," he said.
Mr Chapman said it was great to see Moorabbee Dorset Down stud, Emu Creek, return to the ASWS again this year.
"They came last year for the first time and it was great to have another stud to compete against, so it's good to have them back," he said.
"[Moorabbee stud principal] Joel English's wife had a baby 10 days ago so it's a big effort for him to make it to the show."
