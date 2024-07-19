Four South Australian sheep make their state proud in national pair classes

Two South Australian operations have done their state proud during the judging of the prestigious National Merino Pairs competitions at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Orrie Cowie Merino and Poll Merino stud, who have just moved to Nhill from SA's Yorke Peninsula but are still registered as an SA stud, won the March-shorn competition, while Collinsville Merino and Poll Merino stud, Hallett, SA, were the August-shorn winners.
And it was fourth time lucky for both studs.
Orrie Cowie stud principal John Dalla said he had entered the competition the last three years and been a finalist each time.
Mr Dalla said to finally get the win was a "brilliant" feeling.
"This is definitely the best pair we've put up," he said.
"They're a couple of terrific sheep, and we're just lucky they matched.
"It's hard to get two of your best sheep to match."
He said both sheep were out of home-bred rams.
The ram was out of Orrie Cowie King George, a ram that won champion hogget ram at the 2021 Hay Sheep Show, Hay, NSW, and the ewe was by Orrie Cowie Titan 08, a ram that was sold to Canowie Poll Merino stud, Coonalpyn, SA, at the 2020 Royal Adelaide Show.
"It's nice that the sheep we are winning with are from sheep that have been with Orrie Cowie for generations producing top sheep," he said.
He said the move to Victoria would provide them with better opportunities to expand the operation.
Judge Warick Kopp, Towalba, Peak Hill, NSW, said "everything's good about the pair".
"They're a very even pair," Mr Kopp said.
"They're very good, thick types with free-growing structure and heavy-cutting wool.
"They're structurally correct and a very nourished pair."
Similar to Orrie Cowie, Collinsville had represented SA in the National Merino Pairs competition for the last three years.
They were runner up in 2022 but this was their first time winning the top ribbon.
Collinsville stud manager Tim Dalla said it was very exciting and humbling to be deemed the best national pair by so many judges.
"Particularly given the stiff competition," he said.
Mr Dalla said the pair "epitomised" what they were striving to breed.
"They're big, well-structured, easy-care sheep and they have all the right commercial profit drivers of meat, as well as lots of quality, 20-micron wool," he said.
He said the ram was by Collinsville Cruden 365 and the ewe was bred by Collinsville Emperor 351.
He said the ram would be a special stud reserve, while the ewe would possibly be used in an embryo transfer program.
Judge Wayne Button, Manunda Poll Merino stud, Tammin, WA, said the August-shorn pair were a standout because of their production.
"They're industry relevant with beautiful, white wool, and they're structurally perfect," Mr Button said.
"In our industry you don't see pairs like that often."
Fellow judge Rick Keogh, Blackall, Qld, said the pair had "outstanding scale and production".
"They're very correct and even in the wool," Mr Keogh said.
"The ram was quite a bit bigger than the ewe but the ewe was very productive.
"They're just very uncomplicated, safe sheep."
