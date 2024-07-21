Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Chandpara and Lansdale Southdown studs win champion ram and ewe titles

PO
By Petra Oates
July 21 2024 - 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chandpara stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones with his champion ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Petra Oates
Chandpara stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones with his champion ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Petra Oates

VETERAN stud Chandpara, Tylden, and relative newcomer Lansdale, Bamganie, took out the respective titles of champion ram and ewe for the Southdowns at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PO

Petra Oates

Petra is a journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock and Land.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.