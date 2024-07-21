Chandpara and Lansdale Southdown studs win champion ram and ewe titles

VETERAN stud Chandpara, Tylden, and relative newcomer Lansdale, Bamganie, took out the respective titles of champion ram and ewe for the Southdowns at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Chandpara stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones also won most successful exhibitor of the breed, in what he described as a "great day" for the stud.
"We won the champion ram and he also won the best yearling ram, best hindquarter and was part of the winning group of one ram and two ewes," Mr Sellars-Jones said.
The winning ram was just under 12-months-old and sired by last year's champion ram who was also exhibited by Chandpara this year.
"He's got a beautiful hindquarter but he's also very tapered in the front, which is what we look for in the Southdowns," he said.
Mr Sellars-Jones has been breeding Southdowns for 50 years.
Strong bloodlines were on display for Chandpara across a wide variety of types with 19 sheep, including eight rams and 11 ewes, put forward to "try and cover all bases".
"I brought sheep that were bigger framed and longer sheep as well some that are more moderate sized," he said.
"It just depends what they're looking for.
"The judge was really impressed with the moderate-sized sheep and was big on structure and muscling."
Yentrac Southdown stud principal Rob McCartney, Tatura, claimed the reserve ram title.
Lansdale stud principal James Knight was feeling confident about his ewes, and two of them went on to be champion and reserve champion of the breed.
The Lansdale shorn ewe won out over the Lansdale woolly ewe with both just under 12-months-old.
"To be honest I thought the woolly ewe would win," Mr Knight said.
"She's got an exceptional loin and magnificent hindquarter but she is a bit thicker through the front.
"The shorn ewe is quite a bit longer than our other ewes here."
Judge Ian Gilmore, Baringa sheep stud, Oberon, NSW, said she was a very-feminine ewe with narrow shoulders and a great hindquarter
Mr Gilmore said she paraded very well, too.
Despite only starting the stud in 2016, Lansdale has already been quite successful on the show circuit.
"We sourced very-good genetics when we started," Mr Knight said.
"The first stud ram we purchased was a Yentrac ram and then we won best yearling ram at our first show in 2019 which turned a few heads."
With a poor season at home, Mr Knight said getting condition on the sheep in his show team was never going to be a paddock job.
"We are well below our rainfall at home, we haven't had a break so we've had to supplement feed everything," he said.
"The show team has had lucerne chaff and finisher pellets to keep the energy levels up."
