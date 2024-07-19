Valais Blacknose studs line up for breed's first ever outing at ASWS

Valais Blacknose studs lined up in Bendigo on Friday for the breed's first ever outing at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The breed, coined the world's cutest sheep by Google, was growing in popularity with 65 small, yet building, studs across the country.
A "phenomenal" ewe won the perpetual supreme breed trophy, judged by Roger Wilkinson, Wangroom.
He said the top ewe, bred by Malakai Valais Blacknose stud principal Shane Carey, Ballarat, would be well placed to represent the breed at Saturday's interbreed judging and jostle for the top ribbon.
"I think this ewe will make a pretty strong statement as a ewe with good confirmation and with a bit of scale to her," Mr Wilkinson said.
Mr Carey said he "absolutely loved" the ewe.
"She's so correct, she's square and her fleece is so uniform and she's just an overall beautiful ewe," he said.
"She's one of our favourites and she really is a great example of the breed."
Mr Carey ran about 50 stud ewes and also took home the champion ram ribbon.
He said his younger ram was one for the future.
"We really like his wool, he's got beautiful, soft handling and it's got really good lustre in it," he said.
"We're keeping him as a breeder in the future so we're hoping that he does big things in the year to come."
Mr Wilkinson said the champion ram distinguished itself from others presented on the day.
"He stands up well, has a good backline on him and a good even fleece of wool with density to it," he said.
He said the ram had plenty of length and structure.
Valais Blacknose Australia president Belinda Cardinal, Camperdown, said the society's first outing at the ASWS was a good one.
"It's been really busy for the breeders down in the pens, lots of interest, lots of people coming up to talk to us and the stands were full for most of the judging," he said.
"It's fantastic to see."
She said overall, there were just over 300 pedigree Valais Blacknose in Australia.
Ms Cardinal was the first to import embryos and semen from Australia, back in 2020, and she said the breed had surged in popularity since then.
She said the sheep were an "iconic breed" which was sought after worldwide.
"In Switzerland, they're a dual purpose meat and wool breed," she explained.
"At the moment, they're pretty expensive in Australia because they're new.
"It'll be some time before they're both of those."
Ms Cardinal said the sheep could have a role in crossbreeding in future as they "grow very vast" and were "good eating if people wanted to use them that way".
She said the society was shaping up, importing new bloodlines to secure a good genetic base in Australia.
The society was working to form a corporation and would soon be a proper legal entity to support the development of the breed.
