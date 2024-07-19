Stock & Land
Cattle trend dearer at Central Victorian Livestock Exchange

Katie Jackson
By Katie Jackson
July 19 2024 - 6:09pm
All cattle runs were up on last month's store sale at the CVLX today. File picture
All cattle runs were up on last month's store sale at the CVLX today. File picture

A top of 475 cents per kilogram was reached at the Central Victorian Livestock Exchange today, where a yarding of more than 3100 cattle were sold through the Ballarat market.

