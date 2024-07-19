Cattle trend dearer at Central Victorian Livestock Exchange

A top of 475 cents per kilogram was reached at the Central Victorian Livestock Exchange today, where a yarding of more than 3100 cattle were sold through the Ballarat market.
There was 3198 cattle offered at the market with Nutrien Ballarat livestock agent John McKinnon praising the quality of cattle yarded.
"There was a full field of buyers from SA, the western district and feedlotters who were all there and competitive," he said.
"All grades were up to $200 dearer than last year.
"The demand from feedlotters is maintaining a strong base in the market for steers and grown heifers and it's across well-bred Angus and British breed cattle."
Topping the market was a single weaner Angus steer weighing 104kg which was knocked down for $495.
The run of 814 weaner steers averaged 398c/kg and $1254 per head to a per head top of $1880.
200-280kg weaner steers reached a top of 461c/kg and an average of 335c/kg, while 280-330kg weaner steers averaged 409c/kg and reached a top of 461c/kg.
Charles Stewart livestock agent Jamie McConachie said the sale was underpinned by strong support from feedlotters as well as recent weather changes.
"It was a really good market that was driven by rain, shortage of numbers and the feedlot industry," he said.
"The feedlotters are pushing hard to secure their numbers and they're competing with NSW who are having a really good season.
"You're seeing steers regardless of weight or age hovering around the 400c/kg average which we haven't seen in a long time and the heifers are around the 330c/kg."
Meanwhile, the market reached a top of $2460/hd for a pen of four steers averaging 671kg.
On Angus steer from weighing 705kg sold for $2430, while another two averaging 718kg were knocked down at the same price.
The run of 639 steers also reached a top of 466c/kg and an average of 390c/kg.
The run of 457 grown steers topped at 443c/kg or $2300/hd and averaged 398c/kg or $1818/hd.
TB White and Sons livestock manager Xavier Bourke said vendors and agents would be pleased with the strong sale.
"Grown heavy heifers would've been $100 dearer than last month," he said.
"The top end of the weaner heifers were probably $50-$80 dearer.
"Overall, the cattle prices today were up across the board."
Grown heifers topped at 365c/kg for a pen of seven Charolais heifers offered through TB White and Sons averaging 410kg and sold for $1500/hd.
The run of 73 400-500kg grown heifers averaged 348c/kg.
A total of 92 grown heifers between 330-400kg averaged 323c/kg and topped at 354c/kg.
A single Angus grown heifer weighing 720kg was sold for $2300.
In the weaner heifer run, 400-500kg heifers reached a top of 361c/kg and $1460/hd.
One cow and calf unit made $2740, while a pen of six cow and calf units were sold for $2620 per pair.
