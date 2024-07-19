Everything you need to know from day one of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Thousands of people have passed through the Princes of Wales Showgrounds gates on day one of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Twenty sheep breeds were shown on the first of three days of the annual Bendigo event.
Among the winners was Marilyn Mangione, Strathbogie, who has shown Shropshires for more than 20 years.
She started her Clarendon Shropshire flock in 2002 with one ram and one ewe and was a huge part of the breed's tentative revival in Australia.
In the Lincoln ring, a running since 1873 won a clean sweep of the breed ribbons.
Garvald Lincoln stud, Byaduk, took home the champion ram, champion ewe and most successful exhibitor titles.
The first day of sheep judging included other breeds such as Merinos, White Dorper, White Suffolk, Dorset Downs, English Leicester, Dorset Horns, South Suffolk, Hampshire Down, and Charollais.
Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers of Moama, NSW, continued its successful run in the show ring, taking out the supreme White Dorper exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
Meanwhile, Fairview Polwarth stud, Colac, won the supreme championship for the Polwarths with a grand champion ram.
In the Merino shed, judging was still well underway for the different wool types by the time the exhibitions finished shortly before 5pm.
