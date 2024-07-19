A Hopetoun stud with a passion for Angora goats has dominated the showring

A young stud breeder is on a mission to get more people breeding Angora goats, and she was rewarded for her efforts at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Jacey Ferguson, Mallee Park Angora goat stud, Hopetoun, and her family brought a team of five Angora goats to the Bendigo event, as well as Poll Dorsets, White Suffolks and UltraWhites, and took out supreme Angora goat, as well as champion buck and doe.
Ms Ferguson said Angora goats were a popular animal for school agriculture programs, but she hoped more schools would "get on board".
"There aren't many people breeding Angoras, and we need more people to get involved so the industry can thrive," she said.
It was her family's September 2023-drop buck that was sashed supreme.
"He's an outstanding buck," she said.
"He's the sort of animal that you can spot in a paddock from a mile away."
She said he, as well as 14 other goats, were taken to the National Angora Trophy in Goulburn, NSW, in March this year.
"He won junior champion buck at that event, and he's got so much better since then," she said.
"He's growing out to be quite a nice buck."
She said they planned to use him as a future sire in the stud.
Ms Ferguson's champion doe, also a September 2023-drop, was another standout exhibit.
She said they planned to keep the doe in the stud and breed from her.
Narrandera High School, Narrandera, NSW, had the reserve champion Angora goat buck and doe.
Narrandera High School agriculture teacher Matt Shady said the school's exhibits had come "straight out of the paddock".
"We had diabolical weather last week, with 35 millimetres of rain and no sunshine for about 10 days, and we're not used to that kind of weather, so we were just glad that they got here dry," Mr Shady said.
He said the students loved showing their sheep.
"I said to them after the Sydney Royal Show, if they wanted to come to Bendigo, they could but they'd have to make their own way down, and six of them ended up coming along," he said.
"But once the goats leave the school, the school loses its learning resource, being the sheep, so we are always keen to get them back."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.