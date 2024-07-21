A young show team of sheep secured the win for Willow Drive South Suffolk

IT WAS a family affair for the South Suffolk show at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders was the only exhibitor of the breed, but exhibited his stud's finest alongside his daughter and grandchildren.
The supreme exhibit was taken out by a Willow Drive yearling ewe who was praised as a standout representation of the maternal breed.
"The ewe and the ram were exactly the same age but I just thought the ewe had something special about her," judge and Hallston Valley Wiltshire Horn stud principal Jill Noble, Leongatha, said.
"She's matured very well and has all the characteristics you would want to see, and for a maternal breed they're the characteristics we want to see in our females."
Mr Shalders' daughter Suzanne Holmes said their younger ewes were praised for their brown colouring which is distinctive of the South Suffolk breed.
"We aim for that nice, chocolate colour," she said.
"You can see a lot that are black but we don't want the Suffolk look, we want a lovely dark brown.
"Our young ewes are really showing well; they're lovely stretchy ewes with really nice hindquarters and good colour which is just what we want."
The Willow Drive champion ram was also a June 2023-drop who was praised by the judge for being "well balanced with lots of meat and good on his feet".
He weighed 90.5 kilograms had 41-millimetre muscle depth, 94mm muscle width, 4mm fat and 29.67 square centimetres eye muscle area.
The family's preparation for the show this year was a little more involved than usual due to the young age of their animals selected.
"We only brought one older ewe so we had to do a lot of halter training on the younger ones before the show in between lambing," Ms Holmes said.
Despite the rush of show preparation Ms Holmes remarked that the quality of young progeny coming though was a testament to the strength of their breeding program.
"We're really happy with the breeding and we go through them pretty hard, we're very selective on colour and structure," she said.
"We've got a lot of ewes for sale, we're trying to get other people breeding South Suffolks because once people have used them they're really happy with them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.